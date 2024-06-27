President Marcos yesterday vowed to support the modernization of the Philippines' maritime industry and promote seafarers' competitiveness and safety.

This year's Day of the Seafarer is 'a clarion call' to share best practices that make the maritime sector a 'better, safer and more fulfilling workforce,' Marcos said in a statement.

'We recognize the role and efforts of the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) by promoting a highly skilled and competitive maritime workforce as well as adopting an effective and efficient maritime administration governance system,' he added.

On June 12, Houthi rebels in the Red Sea attacked the Greek-owned and Liberia-flagged freighter MV Tutor, which carried a crew of 22 Filipinos.

Combined international forces rescued 21 Filipino seafarers on June 14. Search operations to find the missing crewman became difficult after the confirmed sinking of the Tutor.

The Presidential Communications Office honored Filipino seafarers' sacrifices and contributions in a Facebook post.

The Day of the Seafarer, a yearly celebration organized by the International Maritime Organization, was established through a resolution adopted by the 2010 diplomatic conference in Manila.

Nearly a quarter of the world's 1.9 million seafarers are Filipinos.

Filipino seafarers contribute $6.7 billion in yearly remittances, based on reports.

The Philippines, Russia, Indonesia, China and India are the biggest suppliers of officers and skilled seafarers working on merchant ships, according to the Department of Migrant Workers.

Assistance

Marina administrator Sonia Malaluan yesterday offered to help Filipino seafarers who lost their documents during an attack at sea.

Malaluan made the offer as MV Transworld Navigator and MV Tutor, respectively manned by 27 and 22 Filipino seafarers, were recently attacked by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea.

'We will help those who survived the attack and if they still want to resume working onboard ships,' Malaluan said.

'I am sure that some may have lost their documents because they were in a hurry during the rescue operations,' she added.

