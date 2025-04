China plans to increase its imports of Russian liquefied natural gas this year, China's ambassador to Russia, Zhang Hanhui, told reporters on Tuesday.

He also said that the Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline project from Russia to China had been under discussion, but that the route for it had yet to be defined.

