Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares shed more than 2% on Tuesday, as strong U.S. data pointed to a delay in the Federal Reserve's rate cuts with risk appetite dampening on heightening tensions in the Middle East.

** The won hit a psychological threshold of 1,400 per dollar, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 60.80 points, or 2.28%, at 2,609.63, its biggest daily percentage loss since Jan. 17.

** U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in March amid a surge in receipts at online retailers, data showed on Monday, further evidence pointing to a delay in the Fed's rate cuts.

** South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Tuesday there should be preemptive response to any risk factors arising from the tensions in the Middle East following Iran's attack on Israel.

** The Bank of Korea should not rush to lower interest rates as price stability remains the top policy priority for the central bank over slowing domestic demand, a departing board member said.

** "An overshooting of the dollar-won exchange rate was the main reason behind the local market's sharp fall today," Han Ji-young, analyst, Kiwoom Securities said.

** The won ended onshore trade 0.75% lower at 1,394.5 per dollar, after hitting the 1,400-mark, its weakest level since Nov. 7, 2022.

** The won cut some losses after South Korea's foreign exchange authority issued a warning saying it was closely monitoring the market as excessive herd-like behaviour was undesirable.

** Foreigners were net sellers of local shares worth 272.1 billion won ($195.32 million) on the main board.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.8 basis points to 3.468%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 5.3 basis points to 3.614%. ($1 = 1,393.1000 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)



