Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell more than 1% on Thursday, as heavyweight chip and battery makers dropped after first-quarter earnings releases.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 47.13 points, or 1.76%, at 2,628.62.

** "The market's focus is on U.S. Treasury yields right now," said Mirae Asset Securities' analyst Seo Sang-young, citing their overnight rise as the biggest factor that weighed on the stock market.

** The South Korean economy grew at the fastest pace in more than two years in the first quarter with a pick-up in domestic consumption and robust exports.

** The country's financial market watchdog said it was checking the effectiveness of a new monitoring system designed to detect illegal short-selling of domestic stocks before lifting a ban on such trades.

** SK Hynix fell 5.12%, even as the chipmaker expected a full recovery in memory chips on AI demand, after posting its highest profit in nearly two years. Bigger rival Samsung Electronics lost 2.93%.

** LG Energy Solution slid 3.25% as the battery maker decided to minimise capital expenditure, after reporting a 75% plunge in first-quarter profit.

** Battery rivals Samsung SDI and SK Innovation also shed 2.01% and 2.27%, respectively.

** Hyundai Motor slid 0.99% after the automaker reported a 2.4% drop in first-quarter profit. Sister automaker Kia Corp gained 0.34%.

** Hyundai Motor said it would consider participating in the government's corporate reform programme to enhance shareholder value.

** LG Display rose 0.39%, even as the flat-screen maker posted an operating loss in the first quarter.

** Hanwha Aerospace fell 0.21%, despite a $1.64 billion supply deal with Poland.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 313.0 billion won ($227.96 million) on the main board.

** The won ended onshore trade 0.42% lower at 1,375.0 per dollar.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.6 basis points to 3.546%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 6.3 basis points to 3.708%. ($1 = 1,373.0700 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Eileen Soreng)



