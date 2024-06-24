Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Monday as the won remained weak around the key resistance level of 1,400 per dollar and as investors awaited for more inflation data in the U.S., due later this week. The benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 19.53 points, or 0.70%, at 2,764.73.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 0.75% and peer SK Hynix lost 4.70%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 0.60%.

** Hyundai Motor added 0.36% and sister automaker Kia Corp gained 0.31%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were up 0.78% and down 2.55%, respectively.

** In neighbouring Japan, top currency diplomat Masato Kanda said on Monday the authorities will take appropriate steps if there are excessive forex moves. ** The U.S. personal consumption expenditure price index is expected on Friday.

** Of the total 932 traded issues, 235 shares advanced, while 640 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 386.0 billion won on the main board on Monday.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,389.0 per dollar, 0.05% lower than its previous close at 1,388.3.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,388.1 per dollar, down 0.1% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,384.9.

** The KOSPI has risen 4.12% so far this year and gained 1.4% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 7.3% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.09 point to 105.18.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.4 basis points to 3.191%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.5 basis points to 3.260%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Eileen Soreng)



