*Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Friday and ended June with the biggest monthly gain in seven, as SK group stocks jumped amid the conglomerate's restructuring push.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 13.76 points, or 0.49%, at 2,797.82.

** The KOSPI rose 0.5% for the week, extending gains for a fourth straight week. The index advanced 6.2% for the month.

** The KOSPI ended the second quarter with a gain of 1.9%, marking its third straight quarterly rise.

** "The market was in a wait-and-see mood and trading volume was light ahead of U.S. inflation data," said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

** Market reaction to the U.S. presidential debate was mostly muted as no economic issue was discussed in depth, Lee added.

** The U.S. personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index - the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure - is due at 1230 GMT.

** Among index heavyweights, automakers fell more than 1%, but e-commerce firms advanced. Chipmakers were little changed.

** SK Innovation jumped 6.42%, SKC gained 6.71%, and SK Inc added 4.08%. The group is currently in the midst of internal discussions to restructure its business, according to media reports.

** Of the total 931 traded issues, 581 shares advanced, while 296 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 29.3 billion won ($21.26 million) on the main board.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,376.7 per dollar, 0.66% higher than its previous close at 1,385.8.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.09 point to 105.18.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.2 basis points to 3.190%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 4.0 basis points to 3.271%. ($1 = 1,378.3500 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Eileen Soreng)



