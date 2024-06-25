Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday, with automakers leading gains, while investor focus was on the results of a bilateral finance minister meeting with Japan. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 9.66 points, or 0.35%, at 2,774.39.

** The outcome of the meeting between the finance ministers of South Korea and Japan will be released later in the day. They met in the afternoon in Seoul to discuss economic and financial issues.

** The Transport Equipment Index, which rose 1.61%, was the biggest gaining sub-index, with Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp up 2.67% and 0.55%, respectively.

** "Auto stocks rose on hopes that they will benefit from a tariff war between the United States and China and from a weak local currency," Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities said.

** Among other index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 0.25% and peer SK Hynix gained 0.90%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution ended flat.

** Of the total 932 traded issues, 497 shares advanced, while 375 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 143.3 billion won ($103 million) on the main board.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,387.5 per dollar, 0.11% higher than its previous close at 1,389.0.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds were unchanged at 105.18.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.7 basis points to 3.201%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.6 basis point to 3.271%. ($1 = 1,390.5700 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)



