Dubai, UAE: Divine One Group has partnered with Devmark, the UAE’s leading real estate project sales and marketing consultancy, to launch Hammock Park, a resort-inspired residence in Wasl Gate, just minutes away from Sheikh Zayed Road. Devmark has been appointed as the master agent for the sales and marketing of the project Hammock Park, which presents contemporary, luxuriously furnished homes imbued with the vibrant spirit of Miami Beach. These modern resort-inspired residences promise to add a unique energy to one of Dubai's most sought-after emerging residential areas.

Hammock Park is being developed by Divine One Group and is designed as an exclusive all-in community for modern families. It offers a blend of style, innovative amenities, and a serene living experience across two acres, featuring over 70,000 square feet of resort-inspired facilities crafted to present an unparalleled lifestyle that's both indulgent and harmonious with nature.

The community features an Olympic-size swimming pool, a children’s pool, a jacuzzi, and a unique sandy lagoon a serene beachside experience. The outdoor beach cinema and diverse sports facilities, including padel, tennis and basketball courts, offer recreation for all ages. The community's lounge area, kids’ playground, football pitch, and mini golf provide endless entertainment, while the outdoor gym area and zen yoga garden cater to wellness pursuits. Located on the top floor, the Elevate Hub is a multipurpose space that serves as a co-working space, a gaming zone, and a state-of-the-art gym with sauna and steam rooms, providing a peaceful haven for everyone.

The residences, ranging from stylish studios to spacious 1-2 bedroom homes, are fully furnished and marry luxury with practicality. Residents will enjoy expansive, light-filled rooms that serve as tranquil retreats, designer kitchens ideal for the culinary enthusiast, and bathrooms that are akin to personal spas. The integration of sleek, modern interiors with eco-conscious elements and smart home technology underscores a commitment to contemporary living standards.

Dinesh Sajwani, Co-founder of Divine One Group, said, “At Divine One Group, we strive to create spaces that transform the concept of a home from merely a shelter to a place where a life well-lived is realised. Our partnership with Devmark is strategic and pivotal; it empowers us to take Hammock Park's vision of refined, resort-inspired living and ensure these intricately curated homes reach those who appreciate our dedication to detail. With Devmark's proven track record in sales and marketing, we are confident that together, we will introduce a new standard of living in Dubai, setting Hammock Park apart as a haven for modern living.”

“We are excited to be appointed as the sales and marketing agency for Hammock Park, affirming our leadership position in integrated real estate services,” says Sean McCauley, CEO of Devmark. “Hammock Park stands out as a prime example of Dubai's rapidly expanding real estate market, featuring a unique combination of lifestyle and convenience. From the overall concept to the finest details, every element has been carefully designed to exceed every homeowner’s expectations. At Devmark, we are committed to guiding this project to success, enhancing the locality with its unique Miami Beach and a resort-style living experience.”

Embracing the "have it all" philosophy, Hammock Park is a gateway to elevated living in Dubai. The residences are strategically located near JBR, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah, and is just minutes from the closest metro station. With project completion slated for 2027, Devmark is now accepting bookings for Hammock Park, providing residents with the opportunity to experience all-in resort-inspired living.Top of Form

About Divine One Group:

Divine One Group is a pioneering collective boasting over 15 years of unparalleled expertise in Dubai's entrepreneurial landscape. Established by visionary partners, the Group exemplifies a commitment to redefining excellence within the business arena through a dynamic synergy that integrates progressive strategies and sustainable practices. The Group's ethos drives its success to reinforce Divine One Group's position as a leading force in shaping the region's economic and architectural future.

About Devmark:

Devmark is the UAE’s leading real estate project sales and marketing consultancy, known for providing value through a developer-centric, results-driven approach. Devmark delivers an integrated consultancy across the entire developer value chain from project conceptualisation to the final sales process. With a proven track record of working with established global real estate brands, Devmark has become a trusted partner for developers in the market, with a market-leading and diverse senior leadership team. With a leadership team that has over 100 years of combined real estate experience and a sell-out volume of AED15.2 billion, Devmark is one of the most experienced real estate project sales and marketing consultancies in the UAE.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Deeksha Bantwal

dbantwal@prco.com

Malek Shlone

mshlone@prco.com