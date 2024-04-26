United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced a partnership with the Department of Digital Ajman (DDA). Sprinklr is supporting the DDA as it works to implement an innovative cross-channel program to unify citizen experience across all government entities within the Emirate of Ajman..



Dr. Ohoud Ali Shehail – Director General of the Department of Digital Ajman, said, “Our partnership with Sprinklr marks a significant step towards revolutionizing citizen engagement in Ajman. By leveraging our deep understanding of governmental services and human design, as well as Sprinklr's advanced CXM platform, we are able to gain invaluable insights into citizen journeys, enabling us to deliver seamless and personalized services across all digital touchpoints. This collaboration underscores our commitment to driving innovation and enhancing citizen satisfaction in the Emirate of Ajman. We utilized the platform to enhance the abilities of our agents with AI capabilities and harnessed the power of Large Language Models to empower the Emirate's chatbot. In addition to that, we are working on introducing government services within the platform and this includes provisioning government services within the chatbot and via the call center 80070”



The partnership comes as part of the DDA’s mission to improve the experience of Ajman residents through providing high quality, integrated, and innovative services across all channels. Sprinklr's AI-powered platform – which include social, digital, and voice services, social listening, chatbot conversational AI, and voice analytics – is helping DDA team to better understand visitors’ and citizens’ journeys and deliver seamless and personalized services.



Since going live last year, the DDA has already achieved remarkable results, slashing response times to customer inquiries across digital channels by 55%. The department also realized significant efficiency gains, saving 10 hours per week in content production. This strategic shift resulted in substantial cost savings totalling $900K, achieved through the repurposing of content and enhanced operational efficiency.



Haitham Elkhatib, Senior Vice President of Growth Markets at Sprinklr, said: "We are proud to partner with the Department of Digital Ajman and support their cutting-edge work to revolutionize citizen engagement in the Emirate of Ajman. The results already achieved are a testament to the DDA team’s skill and passion to serve the citizens of Ajman and visitors to the region. This collaboration underscores our commitment to driving innovation and enhancing citizen satisfaction in the Middle East."



