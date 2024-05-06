Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — TRAX Group, a leader in digital transformation and business optimization, is thrilled to announce the successful launch of a comprehensive digital transformation journey for Al Rubaiyat Group, Saudi Arabia's leading holding group in luxury fashion and other businesses. This milestone project involved the full-scale implementation of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations (F&O) and Point of Sale (POS) systems, marking a significant step forward in aligning with Saudi Vision 2030's goals for economic diversification and technological advancement.

Transforming Luxury Retail

The partnership between TRAX Group and Al Rubaiyat Group aims to revolutionize the luxury retail experience in Saudi Arabia, enhancing operational efficiency and elevating customer engagement through cutting-edge technology.

A Commitment to Excellence and Innovation

"Today marks a transformative milestone not only for Al Rubaiyat Group but for the retail industry in the Middle East," stated Eng. Ahmed Maghraby, Group CEO of TRAX Group. "By harnessing the capabilities of Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O and POS, we are setting new standards in service excellence and operational agility."

Mrs. Wafaa Abbar, President and COO of Rubaiyat, added, " "This move aligns with our vision to revitalize Rubaiyat and solidify our position as a premier brand. By embracing innovation, we aim to not only keep pace with the dynamic fashion industry but also cater to the burgeoning luxury market in Saudi Arabia, empowered by Vision 2030. Our focus remains on fortifying our operational core, ensuring exceptional experiences for our valued clientele."

Strategic Insights from Al Rubaiyat Leadership

Mr. Abdullah Binzagr, Chairman and CEO of RCITH, remarked, "This partnership with TRAX Group represents a pivotal step in our strategic vision to not only lead but transform the luxury retail and other business under the holding group in Saudi Arabia. It aligns perfectly with the national directives of Vision 2030 by integrating cutting-edge technology to enhance our competitive edge and market responsiveness."

Tim Fagan, Deputy president of Rubaiyat, stated, "The implementation of Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O and POS is revolutionizing how we manage our operations and engage with our customers. These tools not only enhance our operational efficiency but also enable us to offer a more personalized shopping experience, setting new standards in luxury retail."

Technology Driving Change

The deployment of Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O and POS by TRAX Group facilitates a seamless, integrated retail management at Al Rubaiyat. This technology empowers the company to meet the evolving demands of the digital era while focusing on sustainability and efficiency.

Looking Forward With this successful implementation, TRAX Group continues to reinforce its position as a catalyst for digital transformation in Saudi Arabia. "We are dedicated to pioneering innovations that drive business success and economic prosperity in line with Saudi Vision 2030," commented Mohamed Ismail, Managing Director of Trax Technology.

-Ends-

About TRAX Group

TRAX Group, a leader in consulting and transformational services, specializes in supply chain and operations management. Aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, we empower organizations to achieve peak performance through innovative strategies and cutting-edge technologies. As a trusted partner of Microsoft and ASCM, we provide comprehensive solutions that streamline business processes, optimize talent development, and leverage the latest digital tools for business, people, and digital transformation. With over a decade of expertise and a dedicated team of over a hundred specialists, TRAX Group has made significant contributions with global presence in KSA, UAE, Egypt, and the US, establishing itself as a global leader in transformative excellence.

About Al Rubaiyat

Under the leadership of Abdullah Binzagr & his family, Al Rubaiyat Company for Industry & Trade Holding Limited (RCITH) has grown rapidly since it was established in 1980.

It has since transformed into a leading business group based in Jeddah, KSA, with a diversified portfolio that includes some of the world’s most iconic brands.

As a business entity, RCITH firmly believes in grasping opportunities and investing in star brands that resonate with the Saudi consumer, taking into consideration their specific needs. The group’s success story was mainly shaped by its ability to cater to the local market in addition to building a strong reputation throughout more than 30 years of sustainable growth and excellence.

The group’s activity covers three main industries, namely Luxury Retail with labels like Rubaiyat, Furniture Retail with Rubaiyat Home; Jewelry with ASBCO (Bucheron) and Foods Manufacturing & Retail with companies like Basateen Foods (Mazola) and Sarawat Superstores and PRCC specializing in F&B in addition to the business development group including BOUALVARD facility management company, RCBS business services company, and BEAUTI cosmetics and perfumes business.