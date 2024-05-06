Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: – teamLab Borderless Jeddah, a collaborative initiative between the Saudi Ministry of Culture and art collective teamLab, is set to open in Jeddah Historic District in the summer of 2024. Spanning approximately 10,000 sqm of gross floor area, teamLab Borderless Jeddah, the first-ever teamLab Borderless museum to launch in the Middle East, will be permanently established on the shores of Alarbaeen Lagoon overlooking the panoramic views of Jeddah Historic District, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

teamLab Borderless is a world of artworks without boundaries, a museum without a map created by art collective teamLab. Artworks move out of rooms, communicate with other works, influence, and sometimes intermingle with each other with no boundaries, forming one borderless world. As people immerse their body in this borderless art, they ‘wander, explore, and discover’.

The immense teamLab Borderless Jeddah will comprise the Borderless World, Athletics Forest, Future Park, Forest of Lamps, as well as EN TEA HOUSE, exhibiting some 80 independent yet intricately interrelated works.

BORDERLESS WORLD

People understand and recognize the world through their bodies, moving freely and forming connections and relationships with others. The body has its own sense of time, and in the mind, boundaries between different thoughts are ambiguous, causing them to influence and at times intermingle with each other. The artworks, too, move out of the rooms freely, form connections and relationships with people, and possess the same concept of time as the human body. They communicate with other works, influence each other, and at times intermingle. teamLab Borderless is one continuous world without boundaries, created by such a group of artworks.

People wander through the world, exploring with intention, creating and discovering a new world with others.

ATHLETICS FOREST

teamLab Athletics Forest is a creative athletic space based on the concept of understanding the world through the body and thinking about the world three-dimensionally. It trains spatial recognition and promotes the growth of the hippocampus of the brain. People immerse their entire body in the complex and physically challenging three-dimensional space of the interactive world.

FUTURE PARK

teamLab Future Park is an experimental educational project based on the concept of collaborative creation (co-creation). It is an amusement park where people can enjoy creating the world freely with others.

FOREST OF LAMPS

EN TEA HOUSE

At the tea house inside teamLab Borderless, make tea and a flower blooms inside the teacup. Flowers bloom infinitely as long as there is tea. The tea in the bowl becomes an infinite world in which the flowers continue to bloom. Drink in the infinitely expanding world.

The museum is part of the Saudi Ministry of Culture mandate in the Jeddah Historic District's revitalisation programme which seeks to preserve the historical and cultural urban centre as a vibrant cultural hub, reflecting the Kingdom’s diverse history and its innovative spirit.

Located in the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah, the all-new teamLab Borderless Jeddah is being built on the shores of Alarbaeen Lagoon overlooking Jeddah Historic District. © JHD Photography

teamLab Borderless Jeddah

Culture Square, Jeddah Historic District, Jeddah

About teamLab

teamLab (f. 2001) is an international art collective. Their collaborative practice seeks to navigate the confluence of art, science, technology, and the natural world. Through art, the interdisciplinary group of specialists, including artists, programmers, engineers, CG animators, mathematicians, and architects, aims to explore the relationship between the self and the world, and new forms of perception.

teamLab is represented by Pace Gallery, Martin Browne Contemporary, and Ikkan Art.

teamLab Borderless Jeddah is a project in collaboration with ATHR Gallery.

About the Saudi Ministry of Culture

Saudi Arabia has a vast history of arts and culture. The Ministry of Culture is developing Saudi Arabia’s cultural economy and enriching the daily lives of citizens, residents, and visitors.

Overseeing 11 sector-specific commissions, the Ministry works towards the support of and preservation of a vibrant culture that is true to its past and looks to the future by cherishing heritage and unleashing new and inspiring forms of expression for all.

