Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways today marked the launch of its inaugural flight to Al Alamein (DBB), adding the Egyptian coastal city to its list of seasonal summer destinations.

This new direct service brings travellers closer to one of the Mediterranean’s most alluring seaside destinations, with twice-weekly flights from Abu Dhabi to Al Alamein. The conveniently timed flights operate on Thursdays and Sundays enabling a quick weekend getaway or longer break away.

Nestled along the Mediterranean and within reach of Alexandria, Al Alamein is a hidden gem, poised to become a major leisure destination for travellers from the UAE, the wider Gulf region, and beyond. Its unique blend of seaside luxury, scenic shoreline, and upscale retreats make it an ideal location for leisure travellers seeking relaxing beach holidays and rejuvenating getaways.

“The launch of Al Alamein reflects our strategic focus on expanding Etihad’s network to serve high-demand seasonal routes,” said Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer at Etihad Airways. “As leisure travel continues to grow, destinations like Al Alamein offer tremendous appeal for our guests seeking premium summer experiences. This new connection supports our broader commitment to offering more choice and flexibility across our rapidly growing network.”

The new service will be operated by Etihad’s Airbus A320 aircraft, featuring eight Business seats and 150 Economy seats, combining comfort, convenience, and the airline’s renowned hospitality.

Flight Schedule to Al Alamein from 17 July 2025 – All Times Local

Flight Number Departure Airport Departure Time Arrival Airport Arrival Time Frequency Aircraft EY 721 Abu Dhabi 10:00 Al Alamein 13:15 Thursday A320 EY 722 Al Alamein 14:15 Abu Dhabi 19:05 Thursday A320 EY 721 Abu Dhabi 09:20 Al Alamein 12:35 Sunday A320 EY 722 Al Alamein 13:45 Abu Dhabi 18:35 Sunday A320

The addition of Al Alamein supports Etihad’s ambitious 2025 network expansion, which includes 27 new destinations spanning Europe, Asia, North America, and Africa. The Egyptian gem will be the sixth seasonal destination for Etihad this summer, following the resumption of popular summer hotspots: Nice, Malaga, Mykonos, Santorini, and Antalya. This further underscores the airline’s commitment to connecting the world with the UAE and enhancing travel opportunities for leisure and business guests alike.

