Abu Dhabi, UAE: Response Plus Medical (RPM), a leading provider of pre-hospital care and emergency medical services and part of Response Plus Holding PJSC, has successfully completed the acquisition of the UK-based Prometheus Medical, marking a significant milestone in its international expansion strategy. The acquisition is aligned with RPM’s vision to enhance its service offerings and geographical reach across its group portfolio.

Prometheus Medical, earlier a division of US-based Safeguard Medical, will continue to operate as an independent entity within the RPM portfolio. The company’s operations in the United Kingdom and the Nordic region will be rebranded as Prometheus Medical International, while the UAE’s operations will continue to operate as Prometheus UAE.

Following the acquisition, RPM aims to expand into the UK market and the Nordic region by leveraging Prometheus’ expertise in combat medical training, expert consultancy and training, and pre-hospital solutions. Through Prometheus, RPM also aims to offer medical training for militaries, VIP concierge medical services, and is eyeing to extend specialised medical training services.

With the acquisition, RPM also holds the distribution rights for Safeguard Medical’s innovative range of trauma care and simulation kits in the GCC and India, bringing world-class emergency products to the region. RPM is also targeting to diversify its services in the energy sector by optimising the expertise within its expanded portfolio.

Dr. Rohil Raghavan, CEO of Response Plus Holding, said: “The completion of the Prometheus acquisition is a significant milestone for RPM, ushering in a new chapter in our global expansion strategy. RPM is a leading player in pre-hospital care and the acquisition of Prometheus Medical is a natural fit in our growth journey. Through this acquisition, we are not only adding new capabilities in specialised medical training but also growing exponentially across sectors and markets.”

Prometheus Medical provides elite casualty care medical training and mass emergency management training consultancy to institutions. Specialising in combat medical and emergency response, Prometheus caters to a wide range of institutions, including military institutions, emergency medical service providers, governmental agencies, and private businesses.

Strategic appointments

Following the acquisition, Steven Wines will be the CEO of Prometheus Medical International, with a strong focus on developing the military and commercial training programs – particularly in the MENA region. Furthermore, Prof. Richard Lyon will be leveraging his consultant network as the Chief Medical Officer and overseeing specialised consultancy programs and EMS training programs.

In his comments, Steven Wines said: “As a global leader in pre-hospital, emergency and military medical services, Prometheus Medical is excited about this strategic acquisition by RPM. Prometheus’ mission is to promote knowledge of emergency medical skills, and offer specialised training and consultancy. We aim to collaborate closely with the RPM team to widen our global impact by sharing our world-class expertise with clients across new geographies, and deliver best-in-class medical risk management solutions for businesses and organisations globally.”

The acquisition of Prometheus Medical, which operates offices in the UK, Norway, UAE, and Switzerland, further adds diversity to the RPM group – a multicultural entity with employees representing over 26 nationalities.

About RPM

Founded in 2010, RPM is the largest provider of onsite healthcare, medical emergency services and occupational health solutions in the UAE. RPM was listed as Response Plus Holding PJSC on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in 2021 and is also currently listed on the FTSE GEIS as a global micro-cap company. Boasting the largest medical vehicle fleet in the region with 426 ambulances, RPM has become a trusted name and a partner of choice in its field of operation. It has conducted more than 1.2 million training sessions for healthcare and non- healthcare professionals, performed over 10,000 helicopter medical emergency evacuations, and offers reliable medical support for major sporting events in the region.