His Excellency Mr. Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism held a high- level meeting with dignitaries from the Republic of Djibouti to discuss ways to enhance collaborations within the tourism sectors of both countries. His Excellency, Mr. Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism welcomed His Excellency Mohamed Warsama Dirieh, Minister of Commerce and Tourism of the Republic of Djibouti, and a delegation from the Republic of Djibouti, including His Excellency Osman Abdi Mohamed, Director General of the National Tourism Agency, Mr. Ahmed Mohamed Omar, Minister Consultant, and His Excellency Ambassador Tayeb Dbd Robleh, Ambassador of the Republic of Djibouti to the State of Qatar, at the Qatar Tourism headquarters.

In the meeting, their Excellencies engaged in fruitful and collaborative discussions on ways to boost ties between the two nations. Responding to a request from Djibouti’s delegation, Qatar Tourism presented to the delegation a proposal for training opportunities and resources aimed at fostering the growth of their tourism sector and enhancing their workforce. Qatar Tourism has committed to provide tourism training opportunities that will contribute to the development of the tourism sector in the Republic of Djibouti and support personnel working in its tourism sector by providing the esteemed Service Excellence training. The Service Excellence department at Qatar Tourism has meticulously crafted a two-phase programme set to commence later this year.

Commenting on the meeting, HE Mr. Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism said: “Qatar Tourism continues to expand collaborations with international tourism governing bodies. Our meeting with HE Minister of Commerce and Tourism of the Republic of Djibouti reflects Qatar Tourism’s dedication to bolstering ties in the international market and fostering international collaboration for growth in line with the tourism strategy 2030.”

He added, “Qatar Tourism aims to be a partner to the tourism sector in Djibouti highlighting the importance of exchanging expertise and providing opportunities for training international teams.”

-Ends-

For media-related inquiries, please contact Qatar Tourism’s Press Office on: pressoffice@visitqatar.qa

About Qatar Tourism

Qatar Tourism’s mission is to establish Qatar as a place where cultural authenticity meets modernity, and where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in culture, sports, business and family entertainment, rooted in Service Excellence. Qatar Tourism will regulate and develop the tourism industry, encouraging investment from the private sector. It will set the national strategy for the tourism sector, reviewing it periodically and overseeing its implementation, with the aim of diversifying tourism offerings in the country and increasing visitor spend. Through our network of international offices in priority markets, and cutting-edge digital platforms, Qatar Tourism is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

Web: www.visitqatar.com