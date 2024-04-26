Recorded a substantial 35.6% growth in passenger numbers compared to the same period last year

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Airports, the operator of the Emirate’s five airports, has released its exceptional passenger traffic results for the first quarter of 2024. The travels of more than 6.9 million passengers were facilitated through the Abu Dhabi Airports’ network from January to March 2024, marking a robust surge of 35.6% compared to the same period in 2023, when figures reached 5.1 million.

Buoyed by strong global demand for passenger and commercial services, the first quarter of 2024 witnessed a positive upswing in flight movements, with 61,737 movements recorded, representing an 11.4% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

During this period, Zayed International Airport alone welcomed over 6.8 million passengers, who experienced the outstanding facilities and services offered at the newly launched terminal. This further cements its position as a leading hub, evidenced by significant jumps of 26.6% in movements and 36.0% in passenger traffic. Notably, in Q1 2024, Zayed International Airport expanded its airline database with the return of Turkmenistan Airlines and the launch of Hainan Airlines operating to Haikou, China, bringing the total number of regular scheduled operators to 29 airlines.

London maintained its status as the top destination city with nearly 290,000 passengers travelling to and from the English capital, whilst the top five destinations also included Mumbai, Kochi, Delhi, and Doha. These figures reflect Zayed International Airport’s standing as the preferred choice for passengers travelling to and from regional and international destinations, serving both tourism and business needs.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports said: “These figures demonstrate the continued success of our airports, which are increasingly attracting a growing number of airlines and passengers from around the world. Abu Dhabi Airports remains committed to investing in its facilities and services to enhance the passenger experience and wider value proposition to satisfy our existing airline partners and our common customers as well as attract new ones. With these strong Q1 results, the airport group is well-positioned for further growth and success in the future.”

In addition to passenger growth, cargo traffic also registered significant expansion in Q1 2024, with 162,000 tonnes of air freight handled across all airports. This marks a notable increase of 25.6% compared to the corresponding period in 2023, when the figure stood at 129,000 tonnes. This impressive performance accentuates the Emirate’s role in facilitating global trade and commerce, driven by increased shipments of general cargo and specialised products including express deliveries, temperature-controlled, and pharmaceuticals.

About Abu Dhabi Airports:

Abu Dhabi Airports operates five commercial airports in the emirate, including Zayed International Airport, Al Ain International Airport, Al Bateen Executive Airport, Delma Island Airport and Sir Bani Yas Island Airport. Abu Dhabi Airports also oversees Abu Dhabi Duty-Free and Abu Dhabi Airports Free Zone. Having welcomed approximately 23 million passengers through its airports in 2023, Abu Dhabi Airports is a gateway to the Emirates for travellers worldwide. It works towards its vision of positioning Abu Dhabi as a leading global aviation hub. Since November 2023, passengers travelling through Zayed International Airport have had the privilege of experiencing the new state-of-the-art terminal, which has significantly increased the airport’s operational capacity and features world-class facilities for passengers and aviation operators while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a destination of choice.

