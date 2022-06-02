Dubai, UAE: Sacoor Blue, a brand-new lifestyle concept created by the Sacoor Group has launched its very first store in Dubai at City Centre Deira. Originating from Portugal, with almost a dozen store openings across the country late last year, this new concept is inspired by change and a better future. With a DNA that breathes attitude while resonating a relaxed and more conscious approach to life, Sacoor Blue is aimed at the Gen Z.

Combining style with a cognizant mindset, it aims to inspire more sustainable choices in everyday life. Created with a determined and creative approach, the brand’s mission is to drive positive changes with sustainability at the core.

Unveiling Sacoor Blue’s exclusive capsule collection to the region titled A.W.A.R.E, the line is dedicated to a more sustainable and eco-friendly future with a range of offerings from casual to sport as well as formal, all crafted with organic cotton and recyclable materials conveying well-being and comfort. Sacoor Blue’s range of product lines continues to chino trousers, shirts, polos, coats and t-shirts and a full selection of accessories set to be added in the near future.

“We believe that now was the right time to launch this new concept, aimed at a demographic that is nowadays more attentive to environmental issues. Sacoor Blue embodies sustainability as a whole, a cause that Gen Z’s value and identify with, subconsciously influencing their purchase decisions and more importantly the way they relate to a brand. Sacoor Blue’s launch arrives at a perfect time, allowing us to completely dedicate and align all aspects of the brand from production, to services, all with the intention for a more sustainable future which we are very excited about,” says Erica Gomes, CEO of Sacoor Middle East.

Sacoor Blue will continue to expand its presence in the UAE, and across the GCC and Malaysia over the next 2 years.

About Sacoor Brothers:

The Sacoor Group, originating from Lisbon has been present in the fashion world for 31 years, designing elegant and aspirational collections for men, women and children encompassing several brands: Sacoor Brothers, Sacoor Outlet, Sacoor Kids, Sacoor One, and most recently Sacoor Blue. With stores across 19 countries as well as an Online, the Sacoor Group also has offices in 3 countries and employs around 1,000 employees. For additional info visit sacoorbrothers.com/en/.

