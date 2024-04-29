Dubai: 7X, previously known as Emirates Post Group, exhibited a showcase of advanced solutions provided through its extensive partner network during DRIFTx, an international platform and event for smart, autonomous, and sustainable urban mobility across air, land, and sea.

During the event, 7X showcased cutting-edge innovations and technology-driven logistics solutions by its partners, tailored for customers in the UAE. The lineup of 7X’s partners at the event included SKYGO with its One Cargo Drone, Group63 & Lotus featuring the fastest Electric SUV on the planet, and Terminus International for its attendant and delivery robots.

HE Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of 7X, said: “Our partnership with DRIFTx was aimed at reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global leader of innovation in smart and autonomous vehicle technologies. Our participation came in line with our goal to expand our network with innovative solutions, further equipping 7X to meet ever-evolving customer demands. At 7X, one of our primary goals is to forge new collaborations that enable for the growth of innovation and sustainable solutions in the trade, transportation, and logistics sectors.”

7X, along with its subsidiaries Emirates Post, EMX, FINTX, and EDC, remains dedicated to enhancing customer experiences and setting new benchmarks for industry innovation. It further continues to be committed in expanding opportunities and promoting growth in the dynamic logistics industry.

