Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Jubail Island, the AED 15 billion project in the heart of Abu Dhabi, has announced the successful handover of 44 units for the first group of homeowners in Nad Al Dhabi village. The milestone marks a significant achievement for the island’s construction, signalling LEAD Real Estate Developer’s commitment to timely delivery and completion of what is set to be the region’s premier community.

As part of the overall project delivery, LEAD Development will continue to handover units to homeowners on a monthly basis, following a strategically planned phased approach. This ensures that homeowners receive personalised care and attention, guarantees efficiency, and allows for a smooth move-in process.

Commenting on the handover, Engineer Abdulla Saeed Al Shamsi, Corporate Director of Jubail Island Investment Company (JIIC), said: “We are excited to be reaching a key milestone in the journey of Jubail Island’s development, which showcases our ongoing dedication to achieving targets and delivery timelines. Our team worked tirelessly, along with the consultants and contractors, to meticulously complete construction works across the island, adhering to the highest quality standards. We are confident that the units will reflect our commitment to excellence and will meet homeowners’ expectations.”

He added: “We are proud to contribute to the realisation of Abu Dhabi’s urban plan by providing a tangible example of how visionary planning translates into exceptional living experiences for residents of the island. We would also like to express our gratitude to the Abu Dhabi Government and all relevant authorities for their continuous support of Jubail Island’s development. Their role was crucial in bringing this project to life.”

Al Shamsi continued: “Jubail Island redefines ultra luxury living and contributes to the Emirate’s ever-evolving real estate landscape, solidifying its position as an ideal choice for living and investment and a gateway to an exceptional lifestyle. With homeowners recognising the island's unique value proposition, we were able to sell all the residential units offered on the island.”

Engineer Abdulla concluded: “The handover is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Jubail Island, as we have recently unveiled Bada Al Jubail, an exclusive waterfront hideaway with a limited number of mansions set to be the most prestigious residential properties in Abu Dhabi.”

LEAD Development successfully began handing over land plot title deeds to owners in the first quarter of 2023. Many have already begun construction of their waterfront villas. Infrastructure work on the island has also been completed during the year 2023.

Jubail Island offers a wide range of options for homeowners and investors to choose from, including plots, mansions, villas, townhouses, and apartments, all set within a natural ecosystem of mangrove waterways. The infrastructure itself is built to preserve the ground for invasive greenery, while environmental management systems are in place to safeguard the natural elements, bringing eco-conscious design to the forefront of the project’s development.

The Island extends beyond the standard residential offerings, functioning as a comprehensive destination with a collection of world-class amenities. The project includes uniquely designed community centres, a kayaking centre, beach club, a 65-berth world-class marina, and two exclusive yacht clubs, as well as indoor and outdoor gyms, walking and cycling paths, multiple community pools, kids’ play areas, and 1.4 million square meters of parks and open spaces.

To further support the wellbeing needs of residents, the island will house mosques, medical, and educational institutions, and various retails spaces. A standalone Spinneys supermarket is also expected to open during the second quarter of 2024 in Souk Al Jubail – the island’s central hub – bringing fresh produce and essential products to the community’s residents, visitors, and office workers. The prestigious Gordonstoun School is set to debut in the GCC in late 2026.

Nad Al Dhabi is one of six villages located within Jubail Island, offering residents access to a range of well-curated amenities and residential options. This village will see the addition of a community centre and dedicated mosque during the fourth quarter of this year. The community centre will include a majlis, a leisure pool, a gym, a room for fitness classes, a multi-purpose community space, an indoor kid’s playroom, a kid’s pool, a kid’s playground, several sports courts, and retail areas to cater for all needs of the village.

Khalaf Musallam, a homeowner in Nad Al Dhabi, said: “The handover of our villa met our expectations, and has solidified our confidence in the value we have chosen. Jubail Island has proven to be more than just a wise investment; it's an investment in happiness. We are excited to move in and look forward to enjoy the facilities, and watch our family thrive in this peaceful setting.”

With a commitment to environmental management and sustainability, as well as dedication to community engagement and high-quality service, JIIC decided to establish the Jubail Island Community Management Company (JICM). JICM will oversee and support ongoing activities throughout the lifestyle destination, aiming to enrich residents’ experiences by creating a vibrant community that exists and operates in harmony with nature.

Owned by JIIC and developed and managed by LEAD Real Estate Developer, Jubail Island will comprise of six residential villages nestled among the breath-taking natural beauty and rich biodiversity of the mangroves. The low density, low-impact landmark community will offer residents every convenience and amenity, seamlessly blending sustainable living, luxury, and wellness in an iconic new addition to Abu Dhabi’s real estate landscape.

