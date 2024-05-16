Brings Premier Padel experiences even closer to grassroots fans and local clubs

Promotion of Premier Padel tournaments and experiences across Playtomic network

Local community engagement including amateur tournaments, competitions and activations in host cities

LONDON, DOHA, MADRID – Premier Padel, the leading official professional padel tour worldwide, today announced Playtomic, the largest community for racket sports players and clubs worldwide, as its global community app partner for the Premier Padel tour.

As part of the new partnership, Premier Padel will become part of Playtomic’s rapidly growing global grassroots community with Playtomic providing valued support in elevating and promoting Premier Padel to a community of over 1 million monthly active padel players and over 5000 partner clubs across more than 52 countries.

As the world’s leading official padel tour, Premier Padel is fully committed to showcasing the tour right at the heart of padel’s grassroots communities – bringing the excitement from iconic arenas to local clubs, fans, and communities. This latest partnership with Playtomic will develop and deliver innovative experiences for local players and clubs which will fully-immerse them with Premier Padel tournaments in host cities.

Rob Mitchell, Commercial Director, Premier Padel said: "We are bringing the thrill of Premier Padel directly into the heart of the grassroot communities of padel clubs and players across the world. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to fostering the growth of padel – bringing new and innovative Premier Padel tournament experiences to millions of passionate padel fans across the globe.”

Pablo Carro, Co-founder of Playtomic said: “Playtomic’s goal is to make the social enjoyment of racket sports accessible to everyone. This partnership will enhance and leverage the overall experience for the fans, who are also players. In essence, the largest community of amateur clubs and players joins forces with the leading circuit of professional players. It's a genuine perfect match.”

In the month leading up to specific Premier Padel tournaments, Playtomic will provide its members with the opportunity to enjoy the Premier Padel experience through amateur tournaments, activations, and competitions across various host cities. Rome will be the first city to benefit from the new Premier Padel and Playtomic experience, ahead of the Premier Padel Rome Major in June. Discussions are on-going with several other cities including Malaga, Madrid, Rotterdam, Dusseldorf, Paris, Milan and Barcelona to host Premier Padel events throughout the season.

About Premier Padel

Premier Padel is the leading official professional padel tour worldwide, founded by Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) together with the International Padel Federation (FIP) and the Professional Padel Association (PPA). Launched in 2022, backed by the Professional Padel Association (PPA), over 500 players from around the world competed in Premier Padel tournaments in its first year and played in some of the most iconic venues in sports history, including at Stade Roland-Garros in Paris. Over 110 leading professional female players joined Premier Padel in March 2023 through the International Padel Players Association (IPPA). In August 2023, it was announced that QSI would acquire World Padel Tour (WPT) to create a single global professional padel tour – called Premier Padel – governed by FIP. From 2024, Premier Padel includes 25 tournaments in 18 countries as the tour continues to grow the sport in new territories and in every dimension. As a global brand, Premier Padel also captures the dynamic essence and spirit of padel, with the sport embarking on an exciting new dawn on a global scale driven by the new unified global tour.

About Playtomic

Playtomic is the largest community for racket sports players and clubs worldwide. Through the app, players can search and book courts for padel, tennis or pickleball, meet new players, find rivals, join groups with other players or improve their game.

Playtomic is in 52 countries, with over 5000 partner clubs, 21000 courts and more than 1 million monthly active players reaching out to a community with great passion for racket sports