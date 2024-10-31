UAE, Accenture and du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, are collaborating under a five-year contract to help du on the Application Development and Maintenance (ADM) of its IT landscape.

Under the AMD contract, Accenture will work closely with du and its partners to move to a new operating model that enables them more flexibility & predictability and to maintain and evolve du’s IT applications.

By implementing new ways of working and processes in line with industry best practices, the new model will help du break silos, accelerate time to market and enable the launch of innovative products and services while improving efficiencies.

Accenture will also support du with the adoption of new technologies and products, including gen AI and advanced analytics, helping du achieving its business objectives in line with its digital-first strategy.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer du said: “Our partnership with Accenture marks a shift in our journey towards an innovative, digital-first future. Leveraging Accenture’s expertise in ADM, we aim to significantly boost our agility and market responsiveness in line with our commitment to breaking silos and fostering a culture of innovation and efficiency, enabling us to offer more advanced, customer-centric solutions. Through new technologies like gen AI and advanced analytics, we are poised to redefine what's possible, aligning with our goal to not only meet but exceed our business objectives in the digital era.”

Omar Boulos, Chief Executive Officer of Accenture in the Middle East, commented: “This is a time for collaboration globally when it comes to converging best-in-class technologies and expertise to truly maximize the potential of cutting-edge tech. We are thrilled to be partnering with du to drive the digital transformation of its infrastructure. We believe that our collaboration will not only enhance du's capabilities but also contribute to the advancement of the technology landscape in the region.”