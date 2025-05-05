MUSCAT: Aligned with Oman Vision 2040, BankDhofar—the Sultanate’s second-largest bank in branch network—has launched a transformative "Leadership Development Program" in partnership with the Indian School of Business (ISB), a globally elite institution affiliated with Wharton, Kellogg, and London Business School. This initiative empowers Omani talent with world-class expertise, fostering visionary leaders to propel Oman’s economy forward. By blending local ambition with global excellence, BankDhofar reinforces its commitment to sustainable growth and national progress, ensuring Oman’s future is led by capable, innovative minds. A bold investment in people—and in Oman’s tomorrow.

The program aims to enhance the leadership skills of participants in several aspects, including strategic thinking, problem solving, digitization, change management, and innovation and it is designed to enhance participants' leadership capabilities in key areas such as strategic thinking, problem-solving, digitization, change management, and innovation.

Dr. Khalid bin Salem Al Hamdani, Head of Human Resources at BankDhofar, remarked: "This six-month program is part of our commitment to developing national talent and empowering them with access to global leadership models and experiences. It hones both their cognitive and professional skills in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040."

The "Leadership Development" program features a mix of intensive educational sessions, interactive workshops, and practical training. Participants will tackle real-world challenges, particularly those arising from the rapid changes shaping the global economy and the banking sector.

Dr. Khalid added that the program will equip participants with strategies for effective problem-solving and team leadership, aimed at enhancing organizational productivity and performance.

Usama bin Ismail Al Farsi, Head of Organizational Development and Career Planning, further emphasized: "The Leadership Development program is a vital step towards strengthening national initiatives across the Sultanate to build highly competent, transformative leaders who can drive positive change at both the organizational and social levels."

This new program adds to BankDhofar’s growing suite of initiatives aimed at building the skills and capabilities of its workforce. Notably, eight years ago, the bank launched the "Ruwad" program to equip fresh graduates from various disciplines with essential skills, including leadership, finance, communication, and digital competencies. "Ruwad" continues to contribute to workforce Omanization and talent development at the bank.

In addition, BankDhofar has forged strategic partnerships with several government entities—including the Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Office, the Central Bank of Oman, the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, and Innovation—to strengthen collaboration and share expertise in national capacity building.

Since 2017, BankDhofar’s Performance Academy has served as a cornerstone for employee education and development. The Academy features state-of-the-art training facilities, including a virtual branch that provides trainees with realistic, hands-on experience before they begin working at actual bank branches.