Dubai, UAE: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, has been honored by Moro Hub, the integrated data solutions arm of Digital DEWA, a subsidiary of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC). This recognition acknowledges Empower’s achievement in reducing carbon emissions by 42,415.92 kilograms over three years through its use of Moro’s Green Data Centers, reflecting Empower’s commitment to environmental sustainability and climate action goals.

This marks the second time Moro has certified Empower, following the Green Certification awarded earlier this year when Empower joined Moro’s Green Data Center Program to host its IT services. This strategic partnership between the two entities highlights Empower's dedication to sustainable solutions and underscores the critical role businesses play in advancing environmental sustainability.

H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said: “The awarding of this second certification to Empower celebrates responsible environmental practices and reflects the wise leadership’s commitment to advancing green solutions and spearheading sustainability initiatives both locally and globally. Our partnership with Moro underscore our shared values and highlights the positive impact companies can achieve when they prioritize environmental responsibility. Together, we contribute to a more sustainable future, supporting the UAE's journey toward an environmentally friendly future”.

He added, "The new certification serves as both scientific and practical recognition of the organization’s leadership in sustainability initiatives within the district cooling industry. At the same time, this certification places a renewed responsibility on Empower’s teams to intensify their efforts and uphold a strong commitment to environmental sustainability and global efforts to reduce carbon footprints."

Bin Shafar explained that Empower’s dedication to sustainable solutions, in alignment with Moro’s vision, aims to create a sustainable and technologically advanced ecosystem to address environmental challenges and promote sustainability within the UAE.