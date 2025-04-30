A financial modelling and valuation analyst, Mr Rotimi-Ojo, has called on the Nigerian government to leverage public-private partnerships (PPPs) to develop a thriving electric vehicle (EV) supply chain, strengthen the economy, and foster environmental sustainability.

Speaking in a recent interview, Tonimi Rotimi-Ojo emphasised the need for Nigeria to adopt innovative financial strategies to drive investments in local EV manufacturing, battery production, and critical supply chain infrastructure.

“Public-private partnerships can provide the critical financial and technological support needed to bridge the gap between Nigeria’s clean energy ambitions and the real-world challenges of infrastructure, financing, and technological capacity,” he said.

The expert also stressed the importance of using robust economic tools to assess the viability and scalability of EV projects in Nigeria.

“Investment decisions in EV manufacturing are inherently risky, particularly given the volatility of commodity prices like lithium and cobalt. Financial intelligence is essential to model these risks accurately and ensure that projects are economically sustainable,” he added.

Rotimi-Ojo highlighted Nigeria’s natural resource base, including lithium deposits in Nasarawa and other critical minerals, as a significant advantage in the global EV race.

He advocated for government-supported initiatives to establish mineral processing hubs, which would not only supply domestic EV manufacturers but also enable Nigeria to participate in global supply chains.

To achieve this vision, Rotimi-Ojo outlined several urgent recommendations. These include establishing a National EV Development Fund to co-finance EV infrastructure and manufacturing, developing regulatory clarity, promoting research and development, implementing regional supply chain clusters, and incentivising clean energy integration through solar-powered charging networks.

He emphasised the need for sustainability in Nigeria’s EV development strategy, saying, “Building an EV supply chain in Nigeria must go beyond economic growth; it must also focus on environmental stewardship and social inclusivity.”

Rotimi-Ojo believes that incorporating Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) principles into financial planning will make projects more attractive to international investors and ensure alignment with emerging global sustainability standards.

He expressed optimism about Nigeria’s potential to lead Africa’s clean energy future.

“By embracing public-private collaboration, applying advanced financial modelling, and embedding sustainability at every level, Nigeria can leapfrog into the global EV economy.

“It’s not just about vehicles; it’s about creating a cleaner, more prosperous, and more resilient future for generations to come,” he said.