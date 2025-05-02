Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced that the construction of Azizi Central, its contemporary residential development in Al Furjan, is now 35% complete, with the handover scheduled for Q4 2025.

Work on-site continues to move swiftly, with structural elements and blockwork now at 99% and 64% respectively. Internal plastering stands at 40%, while HVAC and MEP installations are at 24% and 36%. Overall finishes have now reached 14%. To keep the momentum, manpower has been expanded to 504 workers.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, said: “We are pleased with the pace and quality of work at Azizi Central, an exceptionally well-thought-through project in the growth corridor of Al Furjan. Our unwavering focus remains on timely delivery and exceptional build quality, with every stage of construction carefully monitored and executed. Azizi Central is designed to offer residents a truly elevated lifestyle, combining connectivity, comfort, and convenience. We look forward to handing over the keys and welcoming our customers to their new homes by the end of the year.”

Azizi Central features a host of amenities, including landscaped walk-in areas, a state-of-the-art gym, separate pools for adults and children, an outdoor seating area, a BBQ zone, and ample parking facilities. The development also offers a variety of retail and dining options, catering to everyday needs and leisure preferences.

Strategically positioned in Al Furjan, one of Dubai’s most rapidly growing residential areas, Azizi Central offers a selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments designed to meet modern lifestyle requirements. The development boasts stylish exteriors and interiors, blending comfort with sophistication.

Residents will enjoy excellent connectivity to Dubai’s major highways, and Al Furjan Metro Station is just a few minutes away. Key destinations such as Expo City Dubai, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah are within close reach, ensuring convenience and accessibility.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 40,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper and an AED 2.5 billion opera, which is its gift to the city, as part of its cultural district at Azizi Venice. Azizi has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.