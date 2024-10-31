Cairo, Somabay proudly announces its partnership with Wander Commercial Development to develop, manage, and operate a new commercial hub across the bay. The project is expected to be completed by 2025, serving as a vibrant hub during the renovation of the marina area.

The new commercial project in Somabay, Red Sea, is designed to provide a diverse range of offerings, including retail spaces, food and beverage outlets, workspace solutions, and hospitality services, include good days expansion catering to the needs of Somabay’s community.

From his side, Ibrahim El-Missiri, Somabay Group CEO, stated: “We are honored to embark on this partnership with Wander Commercial Development to bring a new, dynamic commercial hub to Somabay. This project reflects our strategy to enhance the experience of our residents and visitors by providing them with a modern, diverse, and vibrant destination. It will not only complement the unique offerings of Somabay but also serve as a central point of connection and convenience, ensuring our community has everything it needs in one place.”

Expressing his enthusiasm about the collaboration, Salah Eldin El-Mahallawi, Co-Founder & CEO of Wander Commercial Development said: “We look forward to delivering an unparalleled commercial experience in Somabay, which is already recognized as a prime destination for luxury and community living. This new development aligns perfectly with our purpose to create projects that inspire and enable better lives through thoughtfully designed spaces.”

This new commercial development in Somabay will enhance the destination's offerings and provide a convenient and connected space for the community, further elevating Somabay’s appeal as a top destination for residents and visitors alike.

About Somabay:

Soma Bay is a prime touristic destination in Egypt, idyllically situated on the Red Sea’s coast (just 20 minutes drive from Hurghada International Airport and only a 4-hour flight from Central Europe).

Nestled on 10 million square meters of landmass, the self-contained community of Somabay is surrounded by sea on three sides. Home to 5 luxury resort hotels and a signature portfolio of residential properties, Somabay’s one-of-a-kind settings with its full complement of premium amenities are the stage for incomparable experiences alongside friends and family.

Somabay is celebrated for its stunning sandy beaches, stretching 11 kilometers along the pristine Red Sea shoreline.

Soma Bay offers world-class golf courses designed by Gary Player, in addition to the Marina panoramic views that seamlessly blend the sea, the majestic mountains, and the serene surrounding desert into a picturesque masterpiece.

About Wander:

WANDER Commercial Developments is a leading innovator in creating groundbreaking commercial destinations throughout Egypt and the region. WANDER is known for developing and operating a portfolio of brands including Lakeyard, Northed, Matcha, and Good Days. WANDER’s philosophy is to create spaces that not only engage but also foster deep connections with the community. WANDER aims to empower people by reimagining the spaces where they live, work, and play.