Dubai – UAE: StarLink, an Infinigate group company is all set to showcase cutting-edge technologies at GITEX Africa 2025, second year in a row reaffirming its position as a Trusted Advisor for Cybersecurity, Secure Cloud and Secure Networks solutions in the MEA region.

Located in the Cybersecurity Hall no. 13 (13B-30), StarLink will spotlight a powerful portfolio of leading technologies - BMC Commvault, Forescout, Juniper Networks, Keysight, LinkShadow, Recorded Future, Riverbed and Sophos reinforcing its commitment to secure Africa’s digital future. These innovative solutions address today’s most pressing cybersecurity challenges - from threat intelligence and network visibility to secure access and data protection.

Commenting on StarLink presence, Mahmoud Nimer, President, StarLink says “GITEX Africa is not just a tech expo but it serves as a catalyst for innovation, collaboration, and investment, strengthening Africa's position as a key player in the global digital economy.​ We are excited to join Gitex Africa once again and this is a huge opportunity for us to contribute to the cybersecurity landscape and be a significant part of Africa’s growing tech ecosystem.”

GITEX Africa is the continent’s largest and most influential tech and startup event, serving as a facilitator for innovation. Customers and partners from across Africa are invited to connect with StarLink and vendor experts to explore next-gen cybersecurity innovations, and gain insights on how to strengthen Africa’s cyber resilience.

Visit StarLink at Cybersecurity Hall No. 13 (13B-30): https://www.starlinkme.net/gitexafrica2025

