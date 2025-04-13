A Strategic Partnership Aimed at Showcasing Kuwaiti Media Legacy on a Global Stage

Captain Abdulmohsen Salem Alfagaan:“Partnerships with the private sector is considered the core of advancing our national carrier’s initiatives.”

Abdulaziz Al-Babtain: “We’ve demonstrated our ability to seamlessly integrate technology and media, creating a national model that’s worth emulating.”

Saad Al-Azmi: “Bringing this content onboard is a testament to the powerful collaboration between the public and private sectors.”

In alignment with the State of Kuwait’s ongoing efforts to strengthen public-private sector cooperation and advance sustainable strategic projects under Kuwait Vision 2035, Kuwait Airways has signed a landmark strategic partnership with FASTtelco, a subsidiary of Ooredoo Kuwait.

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in national efforts to digitalize and modernize both the media and aviation sectors. It also reflects Kuwait Airways’ broader ambitions to deepen private sector partnerships that enhance the passenger experience and promote Kuwait’s rich cultural and digital heritage on a global scale.

At the core of this partnership is the integration of curated content from Platform 51—a digital media initiative developed by the Ministry of Information and powered by FASTtelco.

In record time, FASTtelco worked closely with various government entities to launch Platform 51, preserving and sharing Kuwait’s media legacy—past and present—through innovative digital storytelling.

Now, as part of the agreement, Platform 51 content will be available through Kuwait Airways’ in-flight entertainment system, expanding the reach of Kuwait’s national media to passengers around the world.

The announcement was made in the presence of Saad Nafel Al-Azmi, Assistant Undersecretary for Media Services and New Media Sector and head of the Coordinating Committee for Platform 51 at the Ministry of Information.

A National Vision

Capt. Abdulmohsen Al-Fagaan, Chairman of Kuwait Airways, commented:

"Our strategy places private sector collaboration at the heart of national development efforts. Platform 51 stands out as a pioneering media initiative, and we are proud to help carry its content to the world—especially as we enter the busy summer travel season."

He added:

"This agreement represents a steppingstone toward deeper, innovation-led partnerships with the private sector that enhance our customer journey and position Kuwait as a regional leader in digital and media services."

A Model of Innovation

Abdulaziz Yaqoub Al-Babtain, CEO of Ooredoo Kuwait, highlighted the strategic alignment of the collaboration, stating:

"This partnership is in line with Ooredoo’s commitment to advancing Kuwait’s digital transformation. By delivering innovative telecom solutions, we support the government’s vision of building a sustainable digital economy." He continued:

"With Platform 51, we’ve proven our ability to merge technology and media into a replicable national model. True partnerships thrive on shared vision and synergy, and Ooredoo remains committed to empowering national talent and supporting projects that build a resilient digital future."

Amplifying Kuwait’s Media Message

Saad Nafel Al-Azmi, Assistant Undersecretary for New Media at the Ministry of Information and Chairman of the Platform 51 Coordinating Committee, concluded:

"We highly value FASTtelco’s instrumental role in the success of Platform 51. Bringing this content to Kuwait Airways flights is a major milestone that reflects the strength of collaboration between the Ministry and our private sector partners. It’s an important step in delivering Kuwait’s national media message to both local and global audiences."

Ooredoo Kuwait continues its mission to enhance the digital experiences of its customers and the wider community it serves. By embracing innovation and forging meaningful partnerships, the company remains committed to driving digital transformation across sectors.

Looking ahead, Ooredoo Kuwait aims to expand its impact through global initiatives that align with Kuwait’s vision for a smarter, more connected future.