Kuwait: Kuwait International Bank (KIB) recently set up a special booth at Souq Sharq’s waterfront during the FunFest event, with the aim of promoting banking awareness and financial literacy among festivalgoers. The initiative is part of KIB’s ongoing support for the “Let’s Be Aware” campaign, launched by the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) and the Kuwait Banking Association (KBA) in collaboration with local banks. It also underscores the Bank’s commitment to guiding customers in making informed financial decisions and protecting the security of their banking data.

Commenting on the initiative, Sultan Alhajri, Area Manager of Retail Banking at KIB, said: “Our participation in the FunFest event reflects our deep commitment to social responsibility and to building strong relationships with our customers and the community. KIB aims to always be a trusted partner in helping community members achieve their financial goals and enjoy a secure, stable financial life.”

Alhajri added: “By participating in events like FunFest, we aim to provide valuable insights into essential financial concepts and raise public awareness about best banking practices. This includes guiding attendees on managing their finances, protecting their banking information, safely using bank cards, and securing their accounts. We also highlight the steps needed to avoid fraud and phishing scams, while encouraging a culture of saving and investing. Our representatives also used the opportunity to shed light on the role of financial institutions—particularly in Islamic financing—and to introduce visitors to our wide range of innovative products and services designed to enhance their experience and meet their diverse needs.”

It is worth noting that KIB continues to strengthen its role as a trusted financial partner, committed to raising public awareness on key banking topics in line with its comprehensive social responsibility strategy. The Bank constantly seeks to launch initiatives that promote financial literacy and support the objectives of the “Let’s Be Aware” campaign, embodying its corporate slogan ‘Bank for Life’.

About KIB

Kuwait International Bank (KIB) is a bank that operates according to the Islamic Shari’ah, based in the State of Kuwait. Incorporated in 1973, and originally known as Kuwait Real Estate Bank, KIB made the transition to its current Islamic operating model in 2007. In 2018, KIB embarked on a new phase of its journey full of innovation and development. As part of its new strategic direction, the Bank focuses on offering a next-level customer experience under the slogan: “Bank for Life”.

Through a network of branches spread across the State of Kuwait, KIB offers a broad range of banking products and services, as well as innovative digital banking solutions in line with international best standards. As part of its duty towards the community, the Bank also encompasses a leading social responsibility program that aims at positively impacting all members of the community through a wide range of impactful initiatives and activities.

Today, KIB has taken concrete steps in implementing its new strategic objectives. The Bank has cemented its role as a key player in the local banking industry and has continued to maintain its strong financial performance; enabling it to be globally recognized for its strong credit rating and financial position.