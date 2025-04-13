Doha, Qatar: Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), founded by Qatar Foundation (QF), has released its 2024 Annual Report, showcasing a year of dedicated efforts toward building national capacity and preparing the next generation of talent, in alignment with the nation's drive towards a knowledge-based economy and the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The report spotlights the Center’s remarkable strides over the past year in empowering Qatar’s youth and advancing career development and guidance across Qatar and beyond. It also highlights QCDC’s leadership role in promoting workplace inclusivity and expanding access to its innovative programs and services, designed to keep pace with the dynamic demands of today’s labor markets both locally and globally.

Commenting on the release, Mr. Saad Abdulla Al-Kharji, Acting Director of QCDC, stated:

"Since our inception, QCDC has been committed to building a flexible, sustainable national career development ecosystem that equips young people to navigate change and seize emerging opportunities. 2024 marked a defining year in this journey, as we expanded our positive impact and further empowered career guidance practitioners in alignment with the ambitions of Qatar National Vision 2030."

2024 in Numbers

According to the newly published report, QCDC implemented more than 22 programs and initiatives in 2024, benefiting nearly 187,000 students. Among them, over 2,300 students participated in job shadowing experiences facilitated by the Center. In addition, more than 390 academic advisors and career guidance practitioners engaged in QCDC’s training programs.

The Center’s educational and awareness content also witnessed impressive growth in reach and engagement, with its digital platforms attracting 141,000 user interactions and 176,000 website visitors. Meanwhile, QCDC’s flagship publication, Career Guide, maintained a strong readership, reaching 64,000 readers over the year.

A New Career Development Terminology Search Engine

One of the year’s standout initiatives was the launch of the Glossary of Career Development Terms Search Engine—the first of its kind in Arabic. This interactive platform provides an invaluable resource for Arabic-speaking career practitioners, researchers, and academics across Qatar and the wider Arab world.

The Center also released the fifteenth edition of Career Guide magazine, dedicated to celebrating the achievements of Qatari women across various sectors, further reinforcing QCDC’s commitment to nurturing a scientifically grounded career culture across all segments of society.

Global Engagement and Strategic Partnerships

Furthermore, QCDC strengthened its international presence by representing Qatar at several major conferences and through strategic partnerships, including participation in the National Career Development Association (NCDA) Conference in the United States, the International Association for Educational and Vocational Guidance (IAEVG) Conference in Finland, and the Arab Career Development Conference (ACDC) in Egypt. These efforts reflect QCDC’s growing role as a key driver in shaping the future of career guidance locally, regionally, and globally.

To access the full 2024 Annual Report, please visit: https://bit.ly/QCDCReport24EN

About Qatar Career Development Center

Qatar Career Development Center, founded by Qatar Foundation, aims to help the youth, particularly but not restrictedly students, across all Qatar’s education system’s tracks and stages, including the youth with special needs, to identify and fulfil their education and career goals.

The center offers them high quality bespoke career development programs, services and activities, seeking to mobilize, educate and support them on how best to make and implement sound career decisions and plans, grow and develop professionally, and achieve their life goals in such ways that best contribute to Qatar’s development and prosperity.

In addition to the youth, Qatar Career Development Center targets a diverse group of individual and organizational stakeholders collectively referred to as the influencers of youth. This group primarily includes career practitioners and human capital professionals, academic advisors and administrators, parents and policy makers. The center engages them in various initiatives, projects and programs whose purpose is to educate, empower and support them in relation to their highly vital role as shapers and even definers of the youth’s future.

