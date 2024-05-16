Sharjah-UAE: Alef Group, a leading real estate development company in the emirate of Sharjah, announced the successful launch of Nama 2, second building from the last cluster, Nama, in its exemplary locality, Al Mamsha Raseel Sharjah (Zone 3) at ACRES Real estate exhibition Dubai 2024.

The announcement follows the massive success of sales of Nama 1 and Nama 3 and great demand from the general public and investors.

The Nama cluster consists of 1,029 units spread across 6 buildings, with Nama 2 featuring 174 thoughtfully crafted 1 to 3-bedroom apartments. These residences offer expansive interiors with lofty ceilings, stylish floor tiles, and expansive windows that flood the space with natural light and offer breathtaking park vistas.

Issa Ataya, Alef Group CEO comments: “We are proud to announce the successful launch of Nama 2 within Al Mamsha Raseel. Aligned with Sharjah's development goals, Alef Group has dedicated extensive efforts to provide exceptional investment prospects with this project. Our commitment remains steadfast in enhancing community experiences through upscale residential and retail offerings.”

“Nama at Al Mamsha Raseel (Zone 3), represents the final concluding phase of residential clusters. This addition to the development is a result of major success in sales of the first Darb cluster of buildings which also seek to provide residents with a thoughtfully curated aquatic living experience and serene lifestyle here in Sharjah.”

Nama 2 will feature state-of-the-art fixtures and fittings, including superior wall insulation for noise regulation, double-glazed windows for temperature regulation, energy-saving air conditioning and lighting systems and high quality cabinetry and plumbing fixtures.

The buildings will be positioned strategically and built sustainably to optimize airflow and ventilation, utilizing air pressure to minimize energy usage.

Residents will enjoy a range of amenities including swimming pools, children's play areas, parks, convenient access to retail outlets, and scenic views of water features.

Located a short distance away from Sharjah International Airport, children’s school complex, University of Sharjah, and Sharjah Healthcare City, Al Mamsha Raseel (Zone 3) is a stand-out residential and retail project that boasts massive appeal to investors looking to invest in a luxury lifestyle across its different clusters and 2,210 residential units.

About Alef Group

The Alef Group, founded by the late visionary Sheikh Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi in 2013, stands today as a testament to his pioneering spirit in the realm of lifestyle experience provision. Operating from its central hub in Sharjah, UAE, this privately-owned entity has carved a niche for itself as a trailblazer in the creation of premier lifestyle communities, destinations, and experiences. The group’s strategy hinges on insightful investment choices and the cultivation of strategic joint ventures, paving the way for innovation and excellence in the sector.

With a commanding presence reflected in a robust AED 10 billion asset base and extensive land bank, Alef Group’s premium developments are at the forefront, driving progress in both business and leisure initiatives. These developments are complemented by the group’s dedication to building high caliber residential communities that set industry benchmarks.

For a comprehensive overview of Alef Group’s endeavors and to stay abreast of their latest developments, please visit our website at www.alefgroup.ae. You are also encouraged to engage with us on our social media platforms, where we continuously share insights into our projects and community engagements: find us on LinkedIn (@AlefGroup), follow our Instagram feed (@AlefGroup), and subscribe to our YouTube channel (@AlefGroupLLC).