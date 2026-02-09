Riyadh, KSA – GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) and Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) have signed an Industrial Participation Agreement to enhance F110 repair capabilities and strengthen maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) skills by utilizing specialized equipment with advanced training. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between the two entities to explore building a globally competitive industrial base and accelerating the Kingdom’s manufacturing roadmap in the aerospace sector. The agreement was signed at the World Defense Show 2026 (WDS) in Riyadh.

This is the first industrial participation agreement of its kind for GE Aerospace with GAMI, underscoring GE Aerospace’s commitment to fostering industrial growth in the Kingdom, aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals.

"The Memorandum of Understanding will contribute to strengthening GAMI’s ongoing efforts to localize and develop the military industries sector, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030 objectives to acquire the knowledge required in specialized processes and the international certifications necessary to develop engine parts manufacturing capabilities,” said Mr. Nawaf Albawardi, Deputy Governor for the Localization Sector of the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI).

He pointed out that GE Aerospace, through this industrial participation, is supporting defense sector requirements aimed at enhancing the Kingdom’s aerospace ecosystem by providing local entities with the technology, knowledge, and expertise needed to support local manufacturing activities and elevate maintenance and repair capabilities. This includes engine repair within the Kingdom and across the region. These efforts aim to create high-value, highly skilled jobs and deepen local expertise within the military industries sector.

Salim Mousallam, Vice President, Defense & Systems for the Middle East, Africa, and Türkiye at GE Aerospace, said: “Our relationship with GAMI demonstrates GE Aerospace’s commitment to localizing advanced strategic industries within the Kingdom and cultivating a highly qualified national workforce to advance Saudi Vision 2030 goals. This collaboration to share knowledge on engine manufacturing and sustainment goes beyond technology transfer. By supporting Saudi suppliers to develop capabilities in advanced MRO and manufacturing techniques and precision engineering, the agreement will accelerate Saudi Arabia’s industrial know-how and global competitiveness. As a trusted partner in the Kingdom, the IPA and MoU reinforce our dedication to local development and strategic growth.”

In the initial phase of localization efforts, GE Aerospace will support local companies with the know-how to enhance F110 capabilities and meet international standards. This will enable them to advance to the next phase of establishing local industrial entities to undertake more complex repair processes that previously required outsourcing.

In addition to enhancing maintenance capabilities, GE Aerospace will collaborate with the General Authority for Military Industries to explore potential manufacturing opportunities within the Kingdom. This will include identifying and assessing qualified local companies, guiding them through the certification process, and developing comprehensive plans to equip them with the capabilities and processes required to undertake specialized defense-related manufacturing activities, in compliance with licensing approvals issued by the United States Government (USG).

