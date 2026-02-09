Alex Astridge is set to make history this month as the first male alpine skier to represent the UAE at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. This milestone is the culmination of a decade-long strategic partnership between Majid Al Futtaim’s Ski Dubai, the UAE National Olympic Committee (NOC), and the Winter Sports Federation (WSF). Joined by teammate Piera Hudson, Astridge will compete in Alpine Skiing on 16 February, marking the historic first time the UAE flag is flown at the Winter Olympics.

Alex Astridge, UAE Olympic Athlete, said: “This moment is incredibly special to me. I’ve grown up here in the UAE, and every step of this journey has been shaped here. I dedicate this achievement to the UAE and I’m deeply grateful to Ski Dubai, the UAE Winter Sports Federation, and the UAE National Olympic Committee for believing in me, nurturing my talent, and giving me the opportunity to represent the nation at the Winter Olympic Games. Wearing the UAE colours on the Olympic stage is something I’m immensely proud of.”

Mohammad El Etri, Managing Director of UAE/Oman, Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment, added: “Ski Dubai began as a bold idea—that world-class winter sports talent could be developed right here in the region. Today, that vision has become a powerful reality. This historic milestone would not have been possible without the unwavering support of our partners who share our belief that the desert can produce winter champions. We wish Alex and Piera the very best as they take on this incredible challenge. Make us proud, as you make history.”

Astridge’s path to the Olympics began at Ski Dubai, where he first learned to ski at age three. By age 10, he was scouted for the Ski Dubai Sponsored Team, a programme designed to identify and develop promising talent through elite-level training. As the region’s first indoor ski resort and a ten-time winner of the World Ski Awards, Ski Dubai served as the essential catalyst for Alex’s development, providing the facilities and structured roadmap necessary to transition from a grassroots enthusiast to an Olympic-qualified athlete.

This achievement reflects years of strategic investment by Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment in the region’s winter sports culture. Beyond its 1.5 million lessons delivered since 2005, flagship community events such as the Ice Warrior Challenge (since 2009) and the DXB Snow Run (since 2020) delivered through long-standing partnerships with Dubai Sports Council, have broadened participation and engagement across Dubai’s diverse population.

Ski Dubai in close association with the UAE Winter Sports Federation led the campaign for the UAE’s ratification as a Full Member of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) in 2022. This status allowed Ski Dubai to host Para World Cups, Asian Cups and Olympic qualifying races, directly enabling homegrown athletes to secure their place on the world stage.

Ski Dubai’s efforts align with the UAE National Sports Strategy 2031 to elevate the nation’s global sporting profile. Across its regional portfolio—including Snow Abu Dhabi, Snow Oman, and Ski Egypt—Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment remains committed to creating sustainable pathways for local talent. Alex Astridge’s debut in Milano Cortina 2026 stands as a testament to this vision, proving that the UAE is now a permanent fixture in the global winter sports landscape.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate with operations across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Inspired by the vision of its late founder, Mr. Majid Al Futtaim, to create great moments for everyone, everyday; the company has grown into one of the region’s most respected businesses. The Group employs more than 41,000 people and serves 600 million customers across its physical and digital ecosystem each year. With owned assets valued at US$19 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held companies in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns 29 shopping malls including the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Oman as well as the iconic City Centre destinations. Its real estate portfolio includes seven luxury hotels and five mixed-use developments, and it is the creator of highly sought after communities including Ghaf Woods and Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai, Al Zahia in Sharjah and Al Mouj in Muscat.

In 1995, Majid Al Futtaim introduced modern grocery retail to the region. Today, it owns and operates a portfolio of brands across a network of nearly 500 stores.

Majid Al Futtaim’s assets and interests act as a gateway into the Middle East for global fashion, home and beauty brands, including lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel, and Shiseido, as well as regional multi-brand, omnichannel concept store, THAT. It is the proud operator of more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens and owns a network of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences including the renowned Ski Dubai.

All of its retail and entertainment experiences are linked through SHARE, the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty programme, which leverages AI and advanced data analytics to bring customers personalised rewards, unique experiences and great moments, everyday.

