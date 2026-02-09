Riyadh - Adeera has signed a framework agreement with HTMi, a recognized institute for hospitality and tourism management, marking a significant step in building a highly skilled Saudi hospitality workforce in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 ambitions.

The partnership reflects Adeera’s long-term commitment to elevating talent across the hospitality sector by creating structured pathways that translate knowledge into practical capability. Through this collaboration, Adeera and HTMi will design and deliver specialized training programs focused on operational excellence, service leadership, and the professional standards required to operate and lead hotels across the Kingdom.

The program will offer an end-to-end development journey that combines classroom-based learning, immersive on-the-job experience across hotel operations, and certification. By bridging education with real-world operations, the initiative aims to prepare young Saudi nationals not only to enter the hospitality workforce, but to progress, specialize, and grow into the next generation of industry leaders.

Through initiatives such as this, Adeera advances its vision to become Saudi Arabia’s national hospitality champion by shaping a sustainable talent ecosystem for hospitality in the Kingdom, raising performance benchmarks, strengthening national capability, and developing a workforce powered by Saudi talent.

Nouf Aguaish, Vice President of Human Resources at Adeera, said:

“At Adeera, developing Saudi talent is central to how we build the future of hospitality in the Kingdom. Through this partnership with HTMi, we are equipping young Saudis with practical skills, real operational exposure, and clear career pathways that enable them to grow with confidence. This program is not only about training, but about transforming potential into capability and empowering the next generation of Saudi hospitality professionals to thrive.”

Abdurahman Alshubroqy Head of strategic partnership from HTMi, added:

About Adeera

Hotel Management Company “Adeera”, which is set to be Saudi Arabia’s national hospitality champion aims to develop hotel brands and provide a unique visitor experience by embodying the authentic Saudi hospitality and generosity culture to the highest global standards. An imperative goal of Adeera is to empower talents and competencies through its initiatives with partners and leading educational and training institutions, contributing to the achievement of Vision 2030 objectives and placing the Kingdom on the global tourism map.



About HTMi Saudi

HTMi Saudi Arabia is the regional extension of the globally recognized Hotel and Tourism Management Institute based in Switzerland. It provides internationally accredited hospitality and tourism training, adapted for the Saudi market, with a mission to support the Kingdom’s ambitions in developing a world-class hospitality workforce.

