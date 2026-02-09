Ajman University, a leading non-profit institution in the UAE, convened its annual Honors Assembly to recognize outstanding achievements across its faculty, researchers, staff, alumni, employers, and strategic partners. Held at the Sheikh Zayed Center for Conferences and Exhibitions, the 2024–25 Honors Assembly reaffirmed the University’s commitment to impact-driven education, research excellence, and strong partnerships that translate learning into real-world outcomes.

A central highlight of the ceremony was the recognition of 27 faculty members whose research achievements earned them inclusion in Stanford University’s 2025 list of the top 2 percent of scientists worldwide. This distinction underscores Ajman University’s growing global research footprint and its continued commitment to advancing knowledge across engineering, medicine, pharmacy, dentistry, business, humanities, and interdisciplinary research centers.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, stated: “The Honors Assembly reflects our belief that institutional excellence is built collectively through sustained investment in people, ideas, and collaboration. As a non-profit university, Ajman University directs its resources toward academic quality, research advancement, and student success, with a clear focus on contributing meaningfully to our community and society at large.”

Reinforcing its strong employability outcomes and employer reputation, Ajman University honored leading organizations from the public and private sectors whose engagement supports graduate readiness and workforce integration, including Ajman Chamber and Saudi German Health. The University also recognized its strategic partners for their sustained collaboration and contribution to institutional advancement, namely Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Dubai Islamic Bank. The Top Individual Strategic Partner awards were presented to H.E. Mr. Essam Al Tamimi, Chairman of Al Tamimi & Company, and Mr. Fathy Afana, CEO of Fast Building Contracting Company, in recognition of their long-standing engagement and support for education and professional development.

In recognition of broader societal contribution, the Societal Impact Award was presented to H.E. Sultan Rashed Al Dhaheri, acknowledging leadership that advances community service and public good.

The Honors Assembly also celebrated alumni impact, recognizing Mustafa Al Khalfawi (Class of 2007), CEO of Ajman Bank, with the Alumni Excellence in Engagement Award for his continued contribution to the University and its mission. Student excellence was honored through academic awards and medals across colleges, celebrating achievement, creativity, and perseverance. These recognitions reflect Ajman University’s commitment to nurturing graduates who are career-ready, globally aware, and prepared to lead with purpose.

As a non-profit university, Ajman University continues to invest in its people, partnerships, and academic ecosystem, reinforcing its mission to deliver high-quality education, advance research, and prepare graduates to contribute meaningfully to society.

About Ajman University

Established in 1988 as the first private university in the GCC, Ajman University (AU) is a non-profit institution committed to delivering world-class education and empowering future leaders. With a strong emphasis on academic excellence, global engagement, and societal impact, AU continues to shape a diverse and inclusive learning environment that nurtures innovation and integrity.

Ajman University earned full accreditation from the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) in 2024, becoming the first private and non-profit university in the UAE and the Arab world to achieve this prestigious distinction. In the 2026 QS World University Rankings, AU ranks #440 globally, #12 in the Arab Region, and #6 in the UAE, with a global ranking of #241 for Employer Reputation and #3 in the UAE. AU also holds the #1 position in the UAE and #4 globally for the percentage of international students.

With a growing network of over 45,000 alumni across the world, AU continues to prepare graduates who are career-ready, globally aware, and committed to shaping a better future for their communities and beyond. For more information, please visit www.ajman.ac.ae