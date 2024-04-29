Dubai, UAE – Amidst the hustling of life, finding a moment of peace with your favorite music or podcast is a cherished escape. Kaspersky is excited to announce a special collaboration with Anghami, the leading music and entertainment streaming platform in the MENA region, providing customers with a complimentary 3-month Anghami Plus Subscription upon purchasing Kaspersky Premium online.

With Anghami Plus, Kaspersky customers will have unlimited access to a vast catalogue of more than 100M Arabic & International songs, podcasts, audiobooks & more - completely ad-free and without restrictions. The Anghami Plus experience also encompasses unlimited downloads for offline listening, access to lyrics, Live Radio, and more, providing a comprehensive entertainment solution.

"As cybersecurity experts, we prioritize not only safeguarding our users but also enhancing their overall digital experience. Partnering with Anghami was a natural choice, aligning with our commitment to providing a secure and enjoyable online environment. Through this collaboration, our customers in the Middle East region will enjoy a unique and personalized music browsing experience on their mobile phone while staying on the safe side with premium protection from Kaspersky,” said Ekaterina Uchaeva, Head of E-Commerce, Middle East, Turkiye and Africa at Kaspersky.

The collaboration between Kaspersky and Anghami is a step forward in enhancing the overall digital experience of customers across different industries in the MENA region.

Qossay Alsattari, Senior Business Development Manager at Anghami, commented: "Anghami's commitment to providing a seamless and secure audio streaming experience meets with Kaspersky's efforts in enhancing the digital security of online users. We hope that this collaboration will contribute to ensuring a harmonious digital journey for Kespersky’s customers and will enrich their entertainment experience.”

Customers can take advantage of this limited-time offer by making purchases on the Kaspersky website starting April 10, 2024.

About Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGH):

Anghami is the leading multi-media technology streaming platform in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") region, offering a comprehensive ecosystem of exclusive premium video, music, podcasts, live entertainment, audio services and more. Since its launch in 2012, Anghami has led the way as the first music streaming platform to digitize MENA’s music catalog, reshaping the region's entertainment landscape. In a strategic move in April 2024, Anghami joined forces with OSN+, a leading video streaming platform, forming a digital entertainment powerhouse. This pivotal transaction strengthened Anghami's position as a go-to destination, boasting an extensive library of over 18,000 hours of premium video, including exclusive HBO content, alongside 100+ million Arabic and International songs and podcasts. With a user base exceeding 120 million registered users and 2.5 million paid subscribers, Anghami has partnered with 47 telcos across MENA, facilitating customer acquisition and subscription payment, in addition to establishing relationships with major film studios, entertainment giants, and music labels, both regional and international. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Anghami operates in 16 countries across MENA, with offices in Beirut, Dubai, Cairo, and Riyadh.

To learn more about Anghami, please visit: https://anghami.com.

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. With over a billion devices protected to date from emerging cyberthreats and targeted attacks, Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection, specialized security products and services, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. We help over 220,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.