Egypt - Spinneys Egypt, one of the leading supermarket chains, proudly announced the opening of its newest store in Alexandria on April 27, marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth strategy. Situated in the vibrant Gleem neighborhood, this new establishment is the 27th store in Egypt and the second in Alexandria.

The grand opening of the new Spinneys store comes with a total investment of approx. EGP 70 million, reflecting the company’s commitment to providing exceptional shopping experiences and contributing to the local economy. Spanning over 1,200 square meters, the store is poised to become a cornerstone of the community, offering a wide range of high-quality products and services.

“We are excited to expand our presence in Alexandria with the opening of our newest store in the Gleem neighborhood,” said Mohanad Adly, CEO of Spinneys Egypt. “This investment underscores our confidence in the Egyptian market and our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our customers.”

The new Spinneys Gleem store provides employment opportunities for 100 people all of whom are recruited locally from Alexandria, further demonstrating the company’s commitment to creating jobs and supporting livelihoods in the communities it serves. With a focus on customer satisfaction and operational excellence, Spinneys aims to set new standards for retail excellence in Alexandria.

In addition to the opening of the Alexandria store, Spinneys Egypt has ambitious plans for further expansion. The company is on track to open four additional stores before the end of the fiscal year in June 2024, solidifying its position as a leader in the Egyptian retail sector and enhancing its ability to serve customers nationwide.

“We look forward to welcoming customers to our newest location and to continuing our growth and innovation journey in the months and years ahead,” added Adly. “Our vision for growth in the Egyptian market definitely does not stop here.”

Spinneys plans to continue its upward trajectory of expansion. In addition to the four new stores already in the pipeline, Spinneys plans to inaugurate six more stores across Egypt during the upcoming 2024/2025 fiscal year which starts in July.

The company has seen continuous growth in the Egyptian market due to its unique value proposition. Spinneys offers excellent quality at affordable prices across all its stores, with many diverse sections that allow it to be a one-stop shop for customers’ needs.

The new store in Alexandria offers a myriad of renowned sections, including fresh food, dry groceries and light household products among others. It also features the supermarket’s own line of products that are preferred by many of its customers for being affordable in price while comparable to market leading brands in quality.

The trusted retailer offers customers various shopping channels. In addition to visiting the physical stores, customers can also order online through the website www.spinneys-egypt.com, use the Spinneys app for IOS and Android, or by phone ordering through the Spinneys hotline 16005.

