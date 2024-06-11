Cairo – UAE-based Majid Al Futtaim unveiled a revamped brand for its flagship Mall of Egypt, underscoring its commitment to innovation and excellence.

The company redesigned the logo to reflect the mall's focus on unique experiences that prioritise customers, according to a press release.

Majid Al Futtaim aims to build on Mall of Egypt's legacy through diverse, groundbreaking services, ensuring endless opportunities.

Spanning 165,000 square meters in Cairo, Mall of Egypt houses over 350 international and local fashion, entertainment, and food brands.

Rasha Azab, Managing Director of West Region Shopping Malls at Majid Al Futtaim – Properties, stated: “Since the establishment of Mall of Egypt in 2017, we have welcomed over 85 million visitors. We spared no effort in creating a comprehensive experience within the mall.”

"Mall of Egypt, as a Mall of Endless possibilities, further amplifies this unwavering commitment. It showcases our dedication to creating value for our visitors while contributing to the growth of the local economy, which we aim to support comprehensively,” she added.

In 2017, Majid Al Futtaim invested $722 million to establish Mall of Egypt, creating 41,000 jobs and generating an annual business volume of EGP 4 billion.

Earlier in June, the retail giant partnered with global digital payments provider Checkout.com to streamline and secure checkout experiences for over 15 million customers.

