Egypt - Next Developments has announced the launch of its latest venture, District 9, a new open-air mall located in the heart of Pyramids area. With investments exceeding EGP 1bn, the project is set to transform the area’s commercial and leisure landscape.

Spanning 70,000 square meters, District 9 is strategically situated near major tourist and transportation corridors, including Fayoum Road and the Oasis Road, ensuring seamless access for both local and international visitors.

Slated for completion by the end of 2025, District 9 marks Next Developments’ first open-air mall in West Cairo. The destination will host more than 70 local and international brands, offering a dynamic mix of retail, administrative, sports, and entertainment experiences.

“This project represents a unique investment opportunity in one of Egypt’s most iconic locations,” said Ahmed Nail, Chairperson of Next Developments. “With its strategic location, modern architecture, and high-end services, District 9 is designed to elevate the visitor experience beyond that of a traditional shopping mall.”

Nail highlighted the company’s vision of creating fully integrated developments, supported by global management standards, advanced security systems, and comprehensive leasing services. The mall will also offer extensive parking and a curated environment tailored to attract both residents and tourists.

District 9 reflects Next Developments’ broader strategy to deliver high-quality, competitive projects across Egypt’s residential, commercial, and service sectors, reinforcing its commitment to innovative urban development and economic growth.

