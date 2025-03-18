Egypt - AliExpress, the global online retail marketplace, has announced a major expansion in its payment options for shoppers across Africa, including Egypt, South Africa, Algeria, Ethiopia, Morocco, and Tanzania.

This initiative, launched in March, aims to provide a more seamless and secure shopping experience by enabling local currency payments, making it easier for African consumers to access global products.

This move builds on AliExpress’s successful introduction of local mobile payment methods over the past year. Last year, the platform integrated popular payment systems like M-Pesa in Kenya, Opay, and Verve card payments in Nigeria. The new payment options are expected to enhance accessibility and convenience, as they eliminate the need for currency conversion during online purchases.

The expansion coincides with AliExpress’s largest promotion of the year, running from 17 to 26 March, where consumers will enjoy special coupon offers while benefiting from the new local payment capabilities. This timely update provides shoppers with both financial savings and a more efficient way to shop.

AliExpress has made significant strides in improving the customer experience in Africa, including offering fast delivery times. In countries like South Africa, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, and Tanzania, consumers can receive cross-border orders in as little as 10 days, highlighting the platform’s focus on speed and reliability.

Additionally, AliExpress has established its first African showroom in Ethiopia, providing wholesale buyers the opportunity to browse curated product selections and place orders in person. This physical space further strengthens AliExpress’s presence in the region.

Bonny Zhao, Director of AliExpress Business, emphasized the importance of these initiatives: “AliExpress offers a wide range of products from hundreds of thousands of merchants, and we are thrilled to connect African consumers with our offerings through local-currency payment options. We understand the complexities of cross-border shopping, and our goal is to simplify these processes, making global e-commerce more accessible and enjoyable for African shoppers.”

With this expansion, AliExpress continues to strengthen its presence in Africa, making it easier than ever for consumers across the continent to engage with global online retail.

