Egypt - B.TECH, Egypt’s leading omnichannel retailer of consumer electronics and home appliances, recently celebrated the grand opening of B.TECH MAX. This flagship store represents the largest experience concept for electronics and home appliances in the country.

Strategically located on the Ring Road, B.TECH MAX covers an impressive area of over 3,000 square meters on a single floor. The store aims to provide a seamless and convenient shopping experience, leveraging innovative design to engage customers before they make purchase decisions.

Notably, B.TECH MAX features a dedicated section showcasing modern smart home products. Each item is accompanied by a QR code, allowing customers to access full device specifications and participate in instant surveys. The store also offers services such as online shopping within the store, smooth instalment options, same-day delivery, and a 15-minute click-and-collect service.

Mahmoud Khattab, Chairperson and CEO of B.TECH, emphasized that B.TECH MAX embodies the company’s vision of delivering exceptional shopping experiences tailored to evolving customer needs.

Furthermore, the store contributes to the community by employing graduates from B.TECH’s Technology School.

Khattab said: “B.TECH MAX embodies the company’s vision to provide an exceptional shopping experience that meets the evolving needs and desires of customers for various electronics and home appliances and he reaffirmed that the opening of B.TECH MAX marks a new beginning for the company.”

With approximately 185 stores across 24 governorates, B.TECH remains committed to making electronics and home appliances accessible to all Egyptians through flexible financing solutions.

