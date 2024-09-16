Egypt - Mohamed Rashid, CEO of MRB Holding Group, announced the adoption of an integrated strategic plan after merging a group of companies under its umbrella, in preparation for its launching in a different way within the Egyptian real estate market during the coming period, showing that his group intends to change the concept of project management companies, to achieve the maximum benefit for real estate projects in all their forms, whether residential, commercial or administrative.

Regarding the importance of the presence of a project management and operation consultant in the earlier stages of implementing the project, Rashid assured the importance of the participation of a specialized consultant to study all the factors that achieve the highest rates of pull factors for the project and to ensure its proper operation later, besides enabling him to identify the closest competitors to the project and the targeted categories or residing within the project and their daily requirements, so the company will work to ensure that they are available to achieve clients’ welfare.

Rashid noted that MRB cooperated with Emerald Developments to launch its latest project in the New Administrative Capital, a mixed-use mall on 6,600 sqm, with total investments amounting to approximately EGP 3bn.

He disclosed that the MRB Group started in the second half of this year through its companies FMC, which specialises in contracting and implementing facilities management, and Barnd space, which specialises in housing the mall and preventing randomness in delivery, in addition to MRB, facilities and real estate assets management consultant.

The concept of a mall management and operation consultant and real estate assets management, which will maximize the developer’s investment returns and reduce costs by 25%, besides maximizing the benefits for the client by ensuring organized housing based on market study from the primary development phases until deliveries, he concluded.