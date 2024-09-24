Cairo – Raya Customer Experience (RAYA CX) announced the board’s approval to establish a company in the UK on 22 September 2024.

The new entity will be fully owned by RAYA CX, according to a bourse disclosure.

Medhat Mohamed Ibrahim Khalil, Chairman of RAYA CX, and Alaa Ahmed Fouad Kamal Al Khashin, the company’s CEO, will implement all the required measures to conclude the transaction.

Last May, the EGX-listed firm acquired a 14.97% stake in Gulf Customer Experience Bahrain’s shares.

