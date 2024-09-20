Cairo Festival City Mall, owned by Al-Futtaim Real Estate, is expanding its range of stores to better serve the needs of its customers.

The mall is already home to 290 shops, including 118 fashion retailers, 81 restaurants and cafes, 20 home décor stores, and 12 entertainment venues.

By the end of 2024, the mall plans to open 49 new and renovated stores as part of its growth strategy.

This expansion will also create hundreds of new jobs across different sectors, reinforcing the mall’s role as a major destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment in Cairo.

