Zuru, known for its innovation in toys, has entered the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector with its new consumer goods venture Zuru Edge.



The brand has launched Monday Haircare, a haircare range that is now available in Clicks stores across South Africa. This marks a milestone for Zuru’s move beyond toys into the world of everyday consumer products, applying the same innovative approach.

Glenn Ambrose, country manager at Zuru, explains that Zuru's decision to enter the FMCG market through Zuru Edge is driven by the company’s philosophy of disruptive innovation.

“The company is applying the same bold strategies that made it a giant in the toy industry to the consumer goods sector,” he adds.

“Zuru Edge focuses on leveraging data, design, and marketing to create high-quality, affordable products that disrupt traditional market categories.”

"At Zuru, we are always looking for ways to apply our disruptive thinking across different industries. With Zuru Edge, we’ve embarked on a journey to bring better consumer products to market—products that are innovative, accessible, and designed for modern consumers. Monday Haircare is the perfect example of this vision," Ambrose adds.

The Monday Haircare range, which includes Moisture, Smooth, Volume, and Repair, caters to different hair types and needs, with formulations infused with natural ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter, rice protein, and vitamin E.

"Monday is a brand that combines quality, sustainability, and affordability in a way that resonates deeply with today's consumers. We are thrilled to bring Monday to the South African market, where we see a growing demand for premium yet accessible beauty products," says Ambrose.

The packaging is also a key feature of Monday’s innovation. The pink bottles are made from recyclable plastic and are designed to look beautiful on any bathroom shelf, making them Instagram-worthy while promoting sustainability.

"We’ve seen incredible growth for Monday worldwide, and the South African market is no different. Consumers are seeking beauty products that deliver on quality and affordability, and Monday ticks all the boxes," adds Ambrose.

“We have partnered with a local South African distribution company, Alchemy Business Development in order to increase the footprint of the brand across several retail points in the country,” he explains.

“Our local partnership spans across traditional retail with Clicks and through e-commerce platforms Superbalist and Takealot with the view to expand this in the coming months.”

He adds that the brand has expanded into key international markets such as Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and the United Kingdom, where it is already found in retailers like Walmart and Target.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).