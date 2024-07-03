Spinneys Expands Presence in Egypt with New Store in East Cairo

Spinneys continues to expand its footprint in the Egyptian market with the launch of a new store in the Fifth Settlement in New Cairo on Sunday, June 30. A leading retail chain in the Egyptian market, Spinneys is renowned for its commitment to quality, variety, and exceptional customer service.

The new store is Spinneys’ 28th branch in Egypt and is located in Enawalks Mall in the vibrant New Cairo area. With the opening of this latest store, Spinneys continues to uphold its commitment to excellence with its diverse sections and large area spanning over 3,000 square meters.

The Enawalks store features Spinneys’ full offering which provides customers with all their food and non-food grocery needs under one roof. It includes categories like fruits and vegetables, in-house bakery, meat and poultry, fish, deli, household essentials, electronics and a hot section for prepared meals. It also includes a wide range of own label products which are usually the preferred choice for Spinneys loyal customers.

The new Spinneys store marks the 6th store opening for the company throughout the current fiscal year and it is also the 4th Spinneys store in the New Cairo area. The store comes in response to growing consumer demand to cater for the rapid population growth and expansion of commercial and administrative activities in the New Cairo area.

Spinneys continues to bring its expansion vision to life by adding branches all over Egypt in order to be closer to its customers. “We are committed to bring Spinneys closer to as many of our valued customers as we possibly can to make their shopping experience more convenient”, said Spinneys CEO Mohanad Adly. “We will always strive to provide the best customer experience and highest quality products to our customers while we invest in the growth of the business”, Adly added.

Spinneys has meticulously crafted this branch to offer a complete retail experience blending supermarket conveniences with hypermarket features — a model that has seen Spinneys achieve great success in providing a wide array of food and non-food products under one roof.

With investments nearing EGP 150 million in capital and operational expenditures, Spinneys reaffirms its commitment to elevating service standards within the branch, offering unparalleled product diversity and quality to ensure a delightful shopping experience that meets every customer’s needs.

Among Spinneys standout services is its famous loyalty program, which allows customers to collect points with every purchase, and redeem them as cashback on their next shopping trip. The program is so popular among customers as the redemption scheme is very generous and it accounts for approximately a third of overall transactions. The loyalty program also provides exclusive offers for members in addition to the regular offers provided to all customers in the store.

In its effort to provide more convenience to customers, Spinneys also offers a robust delivery service via call center using the hotline 16005 as well as through its online platforms. With the e-commerce platforms, customers are able to place orders online through the Spinneys website www.spinneys-egypt.com or through the mobile app which is available for iOS and Android.

