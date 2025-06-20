LONDON - Britain's government borrowed less over the first two months of the 2025/26 financial year than official budget forecasters had expected, helped by an influx of taxes paid by businesses after a recent hike in social security contributions.

Official data on Friday showed public sector borrowing for May stood at 17.686 billion pounds ($23.84 billion) in May.

While a Reuters poll of economists showed a median forecast of 17.1 billion pounds, the government has borrowed 37.7 billion pounds over the first two months of 2025/26 - less than the 40.7 billion pounds the Office for Budget Responsibility had predicted.

Friday's figures from the Office for National Statistics provided an early indication of the impact of a significant increase in employer social security payments - known in Britain as National Insurance contributions (NICs) - which took effect in April and are paid a month in arrears.

A major source of funding for the Labour government's spending plans, the ONS said compulsory social security contributions in April and May combined were 30.2 billion pounds - a little less than the Office for Budget Responsibility predicted but still a record in cash terms.

Compared with the same period in 2024, social security contributions were up 17.5% - the biggest such rise in three years. ($1 = 0.7447 pounds)

