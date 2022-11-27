SEDRA is bringing more than 30,000 new homes and a new way of sustainable, integrated living to the Kingdom’s capital

RIYADH: Dar Al Arkan, the leading real estate company in Saudi Arabia, has been awarded the contract to develop residential units in SEDRA, the landmark project by renowned national developer ROSHN in northern Riyadh. Combining the expertise of two of the sector’s most important players, this collaboration will bring even more variety to ROSHN’s housing offering at SEDRA.

SEDRA offers a diverse mix of housing typologies in terms of shape, size, and density, and is designed around a ‘work, live and play’ model that aims to foster a sustainable community that supports full and rewarding lifestyles. Driving change in the Kingdom’s real estate landscape, ROSHN brings a new concept of integrated, human-centric, liveable communities to the Kingdom, an effort supported by strategic partnerships with leading global companies to ensure ROSHN customers benefit from the industry’s best products and services.

“Our vision at ROSHN is to develop fully integrated, sustainable, modern communities that pay homage to the Kingdom’s rich architectural heritage and enrich the lifestyles of citizens and residents. Bringing the ROSHN concept to life requires novel ways of thinking, new partnerships with the top entities in their fields, and innovative solutions to address the challenges of the future. As a development sector enabler, ROSHN leverages its partnerships to ensure we bring the highest quality homes to markets, across the Kingdom,” said ROSHN Group CEO, David Grover.

ROSHN is powered by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and builds ‘living’ communities by placing key health, education, sports, retail, and entertainment amenities within walking distance of every home. Social interaction is encouraged through attractive public spaces, including green areas and communal facilities such as local majlis, as well as ‘living’ streets characterised by curb-less roads and homes without perimeter walls.

“SEDRA is one of the Kingdom's most anticipated projects, and we are confident that with our years of expertise and focus on quality, we will deliver beautiful and well-appointed villas in the community that will further raise the bar for luxury residences in Saudi Arabia. I'd like to thank ROSHN and PIF for collaborating with us and look forward to more such partnerships in the future,” said Yousef Al Shelash, Chairman of Dar Al Arkan.

Slated to be completed over a period of three years, SEDRA is being developed in eight phases and will add more than 30,000 residential units to Riyadh’s housing stock, constructed over 20 million square meters of neighbourhoods. As with all ROSHN developments, both nature and local heritages are incorporated at the master planning stage: SEDRA’s facades and streetscapes are inspired by the ‘Salmani’ style of architecture, which blends tradition and modernity, and the community is built around natural features that include a wadi and an acacia forest.

-Ends-

About Dar Al Arkan:

Dar Al Arkan real estate development company is a 28-year-old public shareholding company listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul). Headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dar Al Arkan is today the largest developer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Dar Al Arkan focuses on developing elegantly designed residences and thriving commercial centres in central locations in the Kingdom. With a track-record of delivering 15,000 residential units and over 500,000 square metres of commercial space, Dar Al Arkan Properties is fast-growing its portfolio across the Kingdom and expanding its international footprint. www.daralarkan.com

About ROSHN:

ROSHN is a national real estate developer, owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). It has a mandate to deliver high-quality living standards to Saudis and support government efforts to increase rates of home ownership. ROSHN builds communities that look both to Saudi heritage and the evolving aspirations of the Saudi people, acting as the master developer, property developer and operator across a broad range of asset classes and land uses, including residential, retail, commercial, hospitality, and public/civic facilities.

For more information:

ASDA'A BCW

Nora Feidi | Atrayee Roy Choudhury

nora.feidi@bcw-global.com | atrayee.choudhury@bcw-global.com