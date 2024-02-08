Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Rheem Middle East, a global leader in manufacturing innovative and energy-efficient HVAC and water heating solutions, is proud to announce the opening of its latest and largest Innovation and Learning Center (ILC) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

As Rheem Middle East’s second ILC in the region, with an additional center already operating in the UAE, this latest inclusion further reinforces the company's commitment to empowering local professionals, businesses, and stakeholders. Vice President and General Manager of Rheem Middle East, Brian Hempenstall inaugurated the showroom at a ribbon-cutting event on Tuesday, February 6th, alongside Chris Peel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rheem Global, and Mike Branson, President of the Global Air Division. The ceremony was then followed by an exclusive VIP tour of the facility and lab for attendees.

The expansive facility is equipped with advanced technology to host a diverse range of training sessions, conferences, and workshops. HVAC and plumbing professionals, along with engineers and others, will be welcomed into this immersive environment to discover Rheem’s extensive lineup of residential and commercial HVAC systems and water heating solutions.

Led by Rheem's experts, the workshops will take place in a hands-on training room with installed units and connected water lines, enabling participants to acquire essential skills for installing, servicing and repairing Rheem products to the highest standards. The ILC will also house classrooms featuring cutting-edge live audio and video streaming, as well as a round table room for open discussions, and a product showroom.

Vice President and General Manager of Rheem Middle East, Brian Hempenstall, comments: “This latest ILC represents a strategic investment in the future of the regional HVAC and water heating industry, reflecting our dedication to education, innovation, and quality. More than just a training hub; it's a testament to the collaborative spirit and forward-thinking approach that defines Rheem. This achievement reinforces our commitment to being at the forefront of our sector, and we are confident that the Riyadh ILC will be a catalyst for positive change, setting new standards for education and professional development in the field.”

As Saudi Arabia undergoes rapid development in alignment with the goals set forth in Saudi Vision 2030, Rheem Middle East’s latest ILC in Riyadh is strategically positioned to accelerate regional growth.

For more information, please visit https://www.rheem-mea.com/