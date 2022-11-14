Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private real estate developer in the UAE, has sold all of its retail units in the first and second phases of its mega-project Riviera, Dubai’s French Mediterranean-inspired waterfront community in the prestigious MBR City, and will soon release new units in the third and fourth phases.

The freehold units, which are among Azizi’s finest, most ideally located and ROI-inclined retail spaces, are easily accessible to both residents and the public, and represent a perfect opportunity for new business owners. With Riviera soon to be one of Dubai’s most unique, highly frequented lifestyle destinations, footfall to these prime retail spaces will be substantial. With an abundance of parking spaces, and with them being outstandingly well connected to several communities that are adjacent to Riviera, the units, situated on Riviera’s renowned boulevard and lagoon promenade, which runs along its 2.7km-long swimmable crystal lagoon, are set to make up one of the emirate’s most bustling, prestigious shopping focal points.

In his comments, Mr Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We are pleased to announce the sales success we’re having with our high-in-demand retail units in Riviera, as well as those in our other communities across Dubai’s landmark locations. It fills us with pride to see our projects, which are strategically located in the city's most growth-oriented areas, contribute to the satiation of the growing international demand for freehold retail space in Dubai that is as promising as ours.”

“We integrate retail space into all of our projects, with especially Riviera being developed into a high-calibre shopping district. This is a win-win for all: Our investors and end-users benefit from a vast variety of convenience and recreational options right at their doorstep, while business owners and their commercial organisations can take advantage of the heavy footfall in one of the most vibrant, lively environments to conduct their business in”, Azizi added.

Azizi Developments is one of the very few developers in the UAE to offer freehold retail units for sale.

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish waterfront-lifestyle destination located in the heart of MBR City that is planned to comprise 71 mid-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences upon its completion, conveniently located in the midst of many prime business, leisure and retail hubs of the city.

Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art, but also a certain ‘joie de vivre’ — a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space. Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk on the shores of its 2.7 km-long swimmable crystal lagoon with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins — a vast, lush-green social space.

Azizi Developments is now gearing up for the remainder of its 2022 deliveries, comprising a total of 8,895 units across 42 projects. Recently, the developer handed over the first seven residential buildings in the first phase of Riviera, as well as Creek Views I, its 634-unit project situated in the heart of Dubai Healthcare City.

With its strategic location close in proximity to the upcoming Meydan One Mall and the Meydan Racecourse — home of horseracing’s Dubai World Cup — as well as Dubai’s important points of interest, Riviera represents one of Azizi Developments’ most coveted projects.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.