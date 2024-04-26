ABU DHABI - Response Plus Medical (RPM), part of Response Plus Holding, has completed the acquisition of the UK-based Prometheus Medical, marking a significant milestone in its international expansion strategy.

The acquisition is aligned with RPM’s vision to enhance its service offerings and geographical reach across its group portfolio.

Prometheus Medical, earlier a division of US-based Safeguard Medical, will continue to operate as an independent entity within the RPM portfolio. The company’s operations in the United Kingdom and the Nordic region will be rebranded as Prometheus Medical International, while the UAE’s operations will continue to operate as Prometheus UAE.

Following the acquisition, RPM aims to expand into the UK and Nordic regions by leveraging Prometheus’ expertise in combat medical training, expert consultancy and training, and pre-hospital solutions.

Dr. Rohil Raghavan, CEO of Response Plus Holding, said, “The completion of the Prometheus acquisition is a significant milestone for RPM, ushering in a new chapter in our global expansion strategy. RPM is a leading player in pre-hospital care and the acquisition of Prometheus Medical is a natural fit in our growth journey. Through this acquisition, we are not only adding new capabilities in specialised medical training but also growing exponentially across sectors and markets.”